Dataminr Announces Strategic Partnership with TD SYNNEX to Accelerate AI-Powered Cyber Defense

Strategic distribution agreement brings Dataminr's real-time threat intelligence to TD SYNNEX's extensive partner ecosystem; highlighted at 'Cyber Live' in Arizona

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr, the global leader in AI-powered real-time event, threat, and risk intelligence, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with leading global distributor and solutions aggregator TD SYNNEX to accelerate the adoption of AI-powered cyber defense.

As a key North American distributor for Dataminr's expanding cyber portfolio, TD SYNNEX will offer the newly launched Dataminr for Cyber Defense platform to its network of more than 35,000 North American resellers. By integrating real-time threat intelligence into this extensive ecosystem, the alliance provides enterprises and public sector organizations with the earliest signals of emerging risk to detect and mitigate cyber threats before they escalate.

Built with agentic and predictive AI at its core, Dataminr for Cyber Defense securely fuses Dataminr's external foresight with an organization's internal telemetry to contextualize threats with precise relevance and business impact. Realizing the strategic vision of the company's acquisition of ThreatConnect, this unified cyber defense solution drives decisive automated responses prioritized by continuously quantified business and financial risk.

"TD SYNNEX's reach and leadership in the global channel ecosystem make them an ideal partner as we scale our unified cyber defense platform," said Matt Harrell, Chief Partner Officer at Dataminr. "The old model of static feeds is obsolete. Together, we're enabling organizations to move from reactive to proactive defense — fusing external foresight with internal telemetry to drive faster, more informed decision-making and superior security outcomes."

"In an era of machine-speed attacks, organizations need faster, more intelligent ways to stay ahead of increasingly complex cyber threats," said Cheryl Day, Senior Vice President of New Vendor Acquisition and Global Solutions at TD SYNNEX. "Through our collaboration with industry leading AI solution providers like Dataminr, we are equipping our vast partner network with agentic AI-driven capabilities that transform how the earliest signals of risk are identified and managed in real time."

Showcased at Cyber Live from Arizona

The partnership will be featured in an upcoming episode of 'Cyber Live,' the national broadcast series hosted by NightDragon in collaboration with the New York Stock Exchange. Taking place at the TD SYNNEX Cyber Range in Arizona, this upcoming episode will spotlight Arizona's growing leadership in cybersecurity, defense, and public sector innovation, featuring conversations with state leaders, including Arizona State CISO Ryan Murray, alongside industry executives and technology innovators.

TD SYNNEX's Cyber Range is one of the largest of its kind in the United States and the first operated by an IT distributor, providing immersive, hands-on training and simulation capabilities across the most advanced cybersecurity solutions to help organizations strengthen cyber readiness. While Dataminr and TD SYNNEX continue their technical roadmap, the Range provides the ideal backdrop to showcase the high-stakes scenarios where Dataminr's solutions provide the greatest value.

Powering Ecosystem Collaboration

The partnership reflects a broader trend of collaboration across the cybersecurity ecosystem, bringing together platform innovation, distribution scale, and operational environments.

NightDragon, a leading SecureTech investment and advisory firm and an investor in Dataminr, played a role in supporting the collaboration through its NightScale platform, which focuses on accelerating growth and strategic partnerships across its portfolio.

"Bringing together Dataminr and TD SYNNEX is a powerful example of how innovation and scale can combine to deliver meaningful impact across the cybersecurity ecosystem," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and CEO, NightDragon. "With Dataminr's AI-driven intelligence platform and TD SYNNEX's unmatched channel reach, this partnership will help organizations stay ahead of an increasingly dynamic threat landscape."

About Dataminr

Dataminr is the global leader in AI-powered real-time event, threat, and risk intelligence. The company delivers the earliest actionable intelligence on breaking events, emerging threats, and unexpected risks across the physical, digital, and cyber domains. Dataminr first pioneered Multi-Modal Fusion AI, synthesizing text in 150 languages, image, video, audio, and sensor signals across 1M+ public data sources to deliver the fastest, most accurate real-time detection. Dataminr's AI innovations, including ReGenAI and Intel Agents, build on this foundation by delivering Live Briefs, Client-Tailored Intelligence, and Predictive Intelligence. More than two-thirds of the Fortune 50, half of the Fortune 100, 100+ U.S. government agencies, and 20+ international governments trust Dataminr to protect people, assets, and operations. For more information, visit www.dataminr.com.

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SOURCE Dataminr