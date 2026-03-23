Dataminr Redefines Cyber Defense with AI-Powered Client-Tailored Intelligence and Autonomous Threat and Exposure Management

"No business—and no critical infrastructure—is immune from cyber threats. Real resilience means moving past reactive alerting to proactive, secure-by-design defense: understand the threat, prepare for it, and respond fast. But with defenders increasingly unable to match machine-speed attacks, we need agentic AI to close the gap. Using Dataminr to fuse external foresight with internal telemetry, organizations can finally cut through the noise and neutralize threats before they cause material impact," said Jen Easterly, Chair of Dataminr's Corporate Advisory Board.

Purpose-Built Solutions for Every Level of Security Maturity

Dataminr for Cyber Defense is delivered through three core solutions that seamlessly integrate into existing security tools—so customers can start where they are and expand as maturity increases.

Available immediately:

Dataminr Client-Tailored Threat Intelligence: An AI-powered threat intelligence solution that automatically and in real-time filters noise and highlights the threats that truly matter to the organization by fusing external threat signals with internal telemetry. Dataminr bridges the gap between instant detection and actionable foresight, equipping users not only with real-time visibility but with the predictive intelligence necessary to navigate what may come next. It empowers security teams to accelerate operations without requiring manual research cycles, additional tools, or complex workflows.

An AI-powered threat intelligence solution that automatically and in real-time filters noise and highlights the threats that truly matter to the organization by fusing external threat signals with internal telemetry. Dataminr bridges the gap between instant detection and actionable foresight, equipping users not only with real-time visibility but with the predictive intelligence necessary to navigate what may come next. It empowers security teams to accelerate operations without requiring manual research cycles, additional tools, or complex workflows. Dataminr Agentic TI Ops: A unified system that redefines the threat intelligence platform by combining Dataminr Client-Tailored Threat Intelligence together with other sources of commercial and internally generated intelligence. Dataminr ensures customers retain full choice and control over the intelligence fueling their defenses. The agentic platform rapidly orchestrates investigation, enrichment, prioritization, and distribution workflows without added analyst burden or process complexity.

A unified system that redefines the threat intelligence platform by combining Dataminr Client-Tailored Threat Intelligence together with other sources of commercial and internally generated intelligence. Dataminr ensures customers retain full choice and control over the intelligence fueling their defenses. The agentic platform rapidly orchestrates investigation, enrichment, prioritization, and distribution workflows without added analyst burden or process complexity. Dataminr Predictive Threat Exposure Management: A Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) solution that combines cyber risk quantification with security control assessment and vulnerability prioritization, enabling security leaders to prioritize and report actions based on measurable business impact rather than alert volume or CVSS scores alone. It provides immediate, clear context on what to do next based on priorities and real-time security posture. When combined with Dataminr Client-Tailored Threat Intelligence or Agentic TI Ops solutions, Dataminr Predictive Threat Exposure Management empowers analysts to leverage the same insights in real-time to support investigations and drive operational decisions.

Learn more about Dataminr for Cyber Defense and these solutions on Dataminr.com.

"We acquired ThreatConnect with a clear vision: to unite our unrivaled breadth and depth of external threat signals with internal telemetry and provide organizations with clarity on what threats are impacting their business so they can act with speed and precision," said Ted Bailey, CEO and Founder of Dataminr. "The old model of static feeds is obsolete. If you aren't linking the real-time threat directly to your specific posture and real-time financial impact, you are operating blindly. Dataminr for Cyber Defense empowers teams to stop reacting to noise and take the immediate defensive action necessary to drive superior security outcomes."

Dataminr for Cyber Defense is built to operationalize the modern cyber defense requirements identified in Gartner® research across two critical categories: Unified Cyber Risk Intelligence (UCRI) by fusing real-time external threats, internal exposure, and business risk into a shared decision model; and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), by continuously identifying, validating, and prioritizing exposure based on live telemetry and evolving threats. Dataminr for Cyber Defense is the first suite of solutions to operationalize UCRI and CTEM, modernizing legacy SOC models from alerts and incidents to continuous, preemptive, and prioritized risk control.

"Looking ahead, the future of threat intelligence is Unified Cyber Risk Intelligence (UCRI) and will be defined by the convergence of multisignal collection and advanced analytical capabilities. This multisignal approach, combined with the evolution of AI techniques such as machine learning and natural language processing, will enable faster, more accurate detection of emerging threats and subtle attack patterns." (Gartner, The Evolution of Threat Intelligence is Unified Cyber Risk Intelligence, 15 September 2025.)

Agentic and Predictive AI at the Core of Dataminr for Cyber Defense

Unlike security products that have bolted-on AI and merely summarize alert data after the fact, Dataminr stands apart as an AI pioneer. With 55+ proprietary LLMs and a 12+ year event archive, Dataminr's end-to-end AI architecture leverages Multi-Modal Fusion AI for discovery, ReGenAI for Live Event Briefs and real-time updates, and agentic AI-powered Intel Agents for ongoing context. By continuously ingesting from more than one million public data sources, this system delivers the speed and scale to detect and respond to events, threats, and risks as they unfold. Predictive intelligence and client-tailored guidance combine historical progression of similar threats with internal and external exposure to provide likely developments, enabling users to move rapidly from signal to action with the highest level of confidence.

In customer deployments, the impact of Dataminr's agentic AI is immediate and measurable. Dataminr's automation maximizes the value of the entire security stack, with 97% of customers reporting improved effectiveness in operational tools like SIEMs, SOARs, and EDRs. Furthermore, by reducing investigation cycles from hours to minutes, 67% of users report cutting their Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) by more than half, enabling teams to neutralize threats before they cause financial or operational impact. With the total expected financial loss increasing by $2,209,1001 for every 10 days a data breach goes undetected, this speed is critical for enabling teams to neutralize threats before they cause severe operational or business impact.

See it Live at RSA Conference 2026

Dataminr will be showcasing Dataminr for Cyber Defense, including previews of the upcoming agentic AI capabilities, at Booth #N-4419 at the RSA Conference in San Francisco.

About Dataminr

Dataminr is the global leader in AI-powered real-time event, threat, and risk intelligence. The company delivers the earliest actionable intelligence on breaking events, emerging threats, and unexpected risks across the physical, digital, and cyber domains. Dataminr first pioneered Multi-Modal Fusion AI, synthesizing text in 150 languages, image, video, audio, and sensor signals across 1M+ public data sources to deliver the fastest, most accurate real-time detection. Dataminr's AI innovations, including ReGenAI and Intel Agents, build on this foundation by delivering Live Briefs, Client-Tailored Intelligence, and Predictive Intelligence. More than two-thirds of the Fortune 50, half of the Fortune 100, 100+ U.S. government agencies, and 20+ international governments trust Dataminr to protect people, assets, and operations. For more information, visit www.dataminr.com.

Note to Editors: Following are additional quotes about Dataminr for Cyber Defense:

"At WWT, our role is to provide elite innovations that solve our customers' most critical business issues, from superhuman speed attacks to the complexity of fragmented technology stacks. We believe security must be built into the DNA of an organization's architecture, and our partnership with Dataminr allows us to deliver on that promise. Dataminr for Cyber Defense is the first platform to truly operationalize Agentic AI for the enterprise. It empowers our clients to move past the limitations of traditional, human-scale detection and transition from a reactive posture to an active defense that protects business continuity and fuels long-term trust." —Chris Konrad, Vice President, Global Cyber, WWT

"Cyberattacks are on the rise across the Public Sector and pose a significant risk to critical infrastructures, applications, networks, and cloud environments. As the Master Government Aggregator, Carahsoft is dedicated to helping our customers and reseller ecosystem identify the right technology to defend these unique environments and maintain a continuous state of compliance. Incorporating Dataminr for Cyber Defense into our portfolio provides agencies with the real-time situational awareness needed to move past reactive detection and harden critical systems against emerging threats. This partnership ensures our customers can build the comprehensive solution stacks required to maintain mission continuity and the safety of our citizens and service members." —Brian O'Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions, Carahsoft

"Dataminr clearly understands that the battle for control over the attack surface will be won based on precision of intelligence and speed to action. Defenders need to be proactive in understanding the specific threats and risks to their environments, know whether they have the right controls in place, and what immediate actions to take to protect the enterprise. The solutions Dataminr is bringing to market are unique and will leave legacy approaches in the dust." —Colin Anderson, CISO of Dayforce

Contact:

Dataminr Media Relations

[email protected]

1 SOURCE: Proprietary Dataminr Cyberloss Data

SOURCE Dataminr