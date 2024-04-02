Dataminr Expands Partnership With NATO to Provide AI-powered Real-time Alerts for Global Force and Infrastructure Protection

Dataminr to continue delivery of First Alert to NATO headquarters and across Allied Command Structure

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dataminr, one of the world's leading AI companies, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have announced an expansion of their partnership to provide NATO with Dataminr's First Alert, the company's product for the public sector. As the world faces the most potentially dangerous decade since the Cold War and pervasive geopolitical unrest, Dataminr's AI platform provides global defense organizations with real-time alerts on breaking events to enable faster response and better protection of their troops and critical infrastructure.

"Now more than ever, defense organizations need to integrate advanced AI in order to protect their global forces and infrastructure," said Leon Panetta, former U.S. Secretary of Defense. "The indications and warnings created by Dataminr's AI platform are the gold standard for fast and accurate real-time information on breaking events."

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with NATO and to support their critical global mission," said Ted Bailey, Founder and CEO of Dataminr. "In an increasingly volatile and unpredictable world, Dataminr's First Alert product has proven to be extremely effective for defense organizations seeking to protect their forces and keep their troops out of harm's way."

Dataminr First Alert serves defense, federal, NGO partners, and state and local governments in both the U.S. and across the globe. First Alert provides real-time alerts to over 145,000 users spanning nearly 200 public sector and social good organizations, including the United Nations. These users operate in all 50 U.S. states and over 100 countries around the world.

Learn more about Dataminr's First Alert here .

About Dataminr:

Dataminr has created a revolutionary real-time AI platform for detecting events, risks and critical information from public data signals. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI companies, Dataminr enables faster real-time response and more effective risk management for public and private sector organizations including multinational corporations, governments, NGOs, and newsrooms. Most recently valued at $4.1B, Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies with approximately 800 employees across seven global offices.

Dataminr's corporate products—Dataminr Pulse for Corporate Security and Dataminr Pulse for Cyber Risk—are relied on by hundreds of leading global corporations including two-thirds of the Fortune 50 and half of the Fortune 100. The company's First Alert product serves the defense, federal, state and local and NGO markets in both the U.S and across the globe, including the United Nations, which relies on First Alert in over 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 1,500 newsrooms and over 30,000 journalists worldwide.

Dataminr's world-leading AI platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from nearly one million unique public data sources encompassing text, image, video, audio and sensor signals. The company is known for its trailblazing AI platform that has pioneered multimodal fusion AI for real-time event detection. Harnessing the power of LLMs and multi-modal foundation models, Dataminr's AI platform is at the forefront of AI innovation in both predictive AI and generative AI. Dataminr has been recognized by Forbes AI 50 and Deloitte Fast 500, and was named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for six consecutive years.

About NATO:

NATO is the most successful defensive alliance in history. Celebrating its 75th birthday in Washington, D.C. this year, it is the cornerstone of Euro Atlantic Security, contributing to the security and safety of 1 billion citizens living in free, democratic societies.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Dataminr