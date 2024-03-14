Dataminr Expands Strategic Partnership with Carahsoft

Dataminr expands delivery of First Alert through Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint contract, bringing critical real-time alerts to more public sector organizations

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr, one of the world's leading AI companies, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Under the agreement, Dataminr First Alert, Dataminr's product for the public sector, is now available to states, local governments and educational institutions via Carahsoft's National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) contract, enabling easy and secure access to First Alert for participating organizations.

Through this partnership, Dataminr First Alert – which serves the defense, federal, state, local and NGO markets in both the U.S. and across the globe – is now easily accessible to federal, state and local government organizations, as well as academic institutions. The new contract will enable public sector customers to easily purchase and integrate First Alert into their operational workflows to bolster first response, transportation and infrastructure protection and emergency management.

"Getting the fastest and most reliable real-time information is imperative for public sector organizations to operate efficiently and effectively," said Ted Bailey, founder and CEO of Dataminr. "Dataminr's AI Platform provides the earliest and most accurate real-time alerts and enables organizations to make informed decisions quickly. We are delighted that our expanded collaboration with Carahsoft makes First Alert more accessible to our nation's government agencies and educational institutions than ever before."

"The addition of Dataminr First Alert to this contract significantly helps NASPO members stay current on breaking news to make critical decisions with more accuracy and confidence," said Brian O'Donnell, Vice President at Carahsoft. "In our rapidly changing world, the importance of delivering best-in-class AI capabilities to agencies is essential. Working with Dataminr and our reseller partners to provide First Alert to agencies allows us to meet the evolving needs of our government customers."

NASPO ValuePoint is a cooperative purchasing program facilitating public procurement solicitations and agreements using a lead-state model. The program provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states and the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers the highest valued, reliable and competitively sourced solutions at outstanding pricing.

This announcement further enhances Dataminr's existing partnership with Carahsoft, creating increased synergies between the two organizations to more effectively serve the public sector market. Dataminr's continued alignment with Carahsoft demonstrates its commitment to improving the ability of state and local agencies to protect their citizens, assets and infrastructure.

Learn more about Dataminr's First Alert here.

Dataminr has created a revolutionary real-time AI platform for detecting events, risks and critical information from public data signals. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI companies, Dataminr enables faster real-time response and more effective risk management for public and private sector organizations including multinational corporations, governments, NGOs, and newsrooms. Most recently valued at $4.1B, Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies with approximately 800 employees across seven global offices.

Dataminr's corporate products—Dataminr Pulse for Corporate Security and Dataminr Pulse for Cyber Risk—are relied on by hundreds of leading global corporations including two-thirds of the Fortune 50 and half of the Fortune 100. The company's First Alert product serves the defense, federal, state and local and NGO markets in both the U.S and across the globe, including the United Nations, which relies on First Alert in over 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 1,500 newsrooms and over 30,000 journalists worldwide.

Dataminr's world-leading AI platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from nearly one million unique public data sources encompassing text, image, video, audio and sensor signals. The company is known for its trailblazing AI platform that has pioneered multimodal fusion AI for real-time event detection. Harnessing the power of LLMs and multi-modal foundation models, Dataminr's AI platform is at the forefront of AI innovation in both Predictive AI and Generative AI. Dataminr has been recognized by Forbes AI 50 and Deloitte Fast 500, and was named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for six consecutive years.

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio includes solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

