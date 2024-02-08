Dataminr Hires Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Adoption of Company's Market Leading Real-Time AI Platform

Dataminr appoints Murali Nemani as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to drive global growth and expansion across corporate and government markets

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr , one of the world's leading AI companies, today announced that it has appointed Silicon Valley veteran Murali Nemani as the company's chief marketing officer. Nemani brings nearly three decades of experience building go-to-market engines, launching and shaping disruptive technologies, and scaling high-growth AI startups and multi-billion dollar revenue enterprises. As CMO, Nemani will play a critical role in generating customer outcomes across government and corporate sectors, and driving broad market adoption of Dataminr's real-time AI platform for discovering events, risks and critical information in public data.

As the world navigates one of the most tumultuous and destabilizing periods in modern history, Dataminr's powerful AI platform is uniquely positioned to protect people and assets from real-time physical, cyber and digital threats. Driven by the historic number of elections taking place globally in 2024, a rise in geopolitical conflict, and increasing cyber-physical threats, Dataminr's products are more critical today than ever before. With extensive global market experience living and working across Asia, Europe and North America, Nemani's diverse background will help Dataminr capitalize on its unique global market growth opportunity.

"We are thrilled to welcome Murali to Dataminr's executive leadership team. With his demonstrated success in category-creation efforts for multi-billion dollar AI enterprises, ability to deliver and execute global go-to-market initiatives, and experience scaling global organizations from start-ups to public companies, we are fortunate to have him on board," said Ted Bailey, founder and CEO of Dataminr. "Murali will help Dataminr capture the massive market opportunity ahead of us as we push the boundaries of innovation across all dimensions of our AI platform."

"I'm honored to join one of the world's leading AI companies that is fusing the power of predictive and generative AI to make the world a safer place," said Murali Nemani, newly-appointed CMO of Dataminr. "Given the current geopolitical climate, now is a critical time for organizations to focus on protecting their most vital assets. With over a decade of experience building transformational AI and category-defining products, I am inspired by the innovative minds at Dataminr and how they continue to trailblaze in the age of large language models (LLMs) and foundation models."

This will be Nemani's fourth time serving as CMO, having previously held the position at Aisera, a pioneer of Generative AI solutions for the enterprise; ScienceLogic, a leader in AIOps; and ActiveVideo, a developer of cloud virtualization technologies. Prior to serving at these companies, Nemani held senior marketing roles at Fortune 500 companies, including Cisco Systems. He is also a recurring guest lecturer at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business where he presents on the role of disruptive technologies and how to make them succeed in the market.

ABOUT DATAMINR

Dataminr has created a revolutionary real-time AI platform for detecting events, risks and critical information from public data signals. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI companies, Dataminr enables faster real-time response and more effective risk management for public and private sector organizations including multinational corporations, governments, NGOs, and newsrooms. Most recently valued at $4.1B, Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies with approximately 800 employees across seven global offices.

Dataminr's corporate products—Dataminr Pulse for Corporate Security and Dataminr Pulse for Cyber Risk—are relied on by hundreds of leading global corporations including two-thirds of the Fortune 50 and half of the Fortune 100. The company's First Alert product serves the defense, federal, state and local and NGO markets in both the U.S and across the globe, including the United Nations, which relies on First Alert in over 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 1,500 newsrooms and over 30,000 journalists worldwide.

Dataminr's world-leading AI platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from nearly one million unique public data sources encompassing text, image, video, audio and sensor signals. The company is known for its trailblazing AI platform that has pioneered multimodal fusion AI for real-time event detection. Harnessing the power of LLMs and multi-modal foundation models, Dataminr's AI platform is at the forefront of AI innovation in both Predictive AI and Generative AI. Dataminr has been recognized by Forbes AI 50 and Deloitte Fast 500, and was named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for six consecutive years.

