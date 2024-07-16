Dataminr Hires New Chief Partner Officer to Unlock Channel Opportunities and Accelerate Growth

Former Google and Cloudflare executive brings over 25 years of channel experience to shape, grow and innovate Dataminr's robust partner ecosystem

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr, one of the world's leading AI companies, today announced the appointment of Matthew Harrell as its new Chief Partner Officer. Drawing from his extensive experience leading Global Channels and Alliances at Cloudflare, and previously as Americas Channel leader at Google Cloud, Harrell will be responsible for growing and scaling Dataminr's partner ecosystem to meet the accelerating global demand for its products. As Dataminr continues to innovate at scale and push the boundaries of real-time information using AI and public data, Harrell will be responsible for identifying new partner opportunities to bring emerging AI applications, services and solutions to market.

"At multiple previous companies, Matt successfully leveraged partner channels to accelerate go-to-market efforts and make a significant impact on revenue growth," said Ted Bailey, founder and CEO of Dataminr. "He is an extremely valuable asset, and exactly the right fit to help scale our customer base by bringing our AI platform and products to market through new and unique routes. We see a massive runway ahead for our partner ecosystem and have the utmost confidence that Matt will enable us to tap into the full potential of our partner capabilities."

Harrell's appointment comes at a time of significant momentum for the company, following the recent appointment of award-winning cybersecurity veteran Brian Gumbel as President and Chief Operating Officer, and the launch of ReGenAI , a breakthrough form of generative AI. Additionally, Dataminr's customer base continues to grow, serving two-thirds of the Fortune 50, over 100 U.S. government organizations, and more than 20 international governments across both the corporate and government markets. Harrell will oversee the growth of Dataminr's global partner ecosystem, which includes leading businesses like Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Splunk, Palo Alto Networks, Carahsoft, SHI/Stratascale, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation, and long-time mapping and analytics partner ESRI.

"Dataminr is at an important inflection point in its growth journey: It's one of the few companies in the AI space that has demonstrated strong product market fit for its AI platform," said Matthew Harrell, Chief Partner Officer at Dataminr. "There is an opportunity to bolster our partner strategy to fully leverage our industry-leading AI platform to help partners bring unique applications, solutions and services to their customers that combine the power of Dataminr's predictive and generative AI to achieve far better outcomes. Behind this remarkable growth opportunity is a powerful mission of helping keep people, communities and assets safe, which is one of the central reasons I am thrilled to join the team at Dataminr."

With over 25 years of experience across sales and channel leadership roles, Harrell joins Dataminr from Cloudflare where he grew channel revenue 15-fold in five years, driving significant value and leverage for shareholders through a robust go-to-market channel strategy. Prior to Cloudflare, Harrell spent over ten years at Google where he led the Google Cloud partner business and channel go-to-market strategy across the Americas. Grounded in data and business analytics, Harrell also has extensive entrepreneurial experience in early stage investing and high-growth tech startups.

About Dataminr:

Dataminr has created a revolutionary real-time AI platform for detecting events, risks and critical information from public data signals. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI companies, Dataminr enables faster real-time response and more effective risk management for public and private sector organizations including multinational corporations, governments, NGOs, and newsrooms. Most recently valued at $4.1B, Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies with approximately 800 employees across seven global offices.

Dataminr Pulse for Corporate Security is relied on by over 500 leading global corporations, including two-thirds of the Fortune 50 and half of the Fortune 100. The company's First Alert product serves over 200 defense, federal, state and local and NGO organizations, including the United Nations, which relies on First Alert in over 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 1,500 newsrooms and over 30,000 journalists worldwide. Last year, the company introduced Dataminr Pulse for Cyber Risk to detect external cybersecurity risks for organizations operating in the public and private sectors.

Dataminr's world-leading AI platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from over one million unique public data sources encompassing text, image, video, audio and sensor signals. The company is known for its trailblazing AI platform that has pioneered multimodal fusion AI for real-time event detection. Harnessing the power of LLMs and multimodal foundation models, Dataminr's AI platform is at the forefront of AI innovation in both predictive AI and generative AI. Dataminr has been recognized by Forbes AI 50 and Deloitte Fast 500, and was named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for six consecutive years.

