Dataminr Hires New President, COO to Accelerate Momentum for Its Real-time AI Platform

Experienced sales and cybersecurity executive Brian Gumbel joins Dataminr from Armis to drive the company's go-to-market strategy

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr, one of the world's leading AI companies, today announced that it has appointed award-winning cybersecurity veteran Brian Gumbel as President and Chief Operating Officer. Gumbel brings a wealth of go-to-market (GTM) expertise to Dataminr and will provide elevated strategic guidance across the entire business to bolster its growth momentum.

Brian Gumbel, President and COO of Dataminr

The appointment of Gumbel comes at a time of accelerated growth for Dataminr, which was most recently valued at $4 billion. The company has seen broad market adoption of its AI platform for discovering events, risks and threats in public data, following a string of major announcements — including the recent launch of ReGenAI , a breakthrough new form of generative AI, and the appointment of Silicon Valley veteran Murali Nemani as Chief Marketing Officer in February.

"Brian is an industry veteran with a proven track record in driving sustainable growth. With his demonstrated success in pioneering go-to-market initiatives and experience scaling global organizations, his addition to the executive leadership team will help accelerate the global adoption of our rapidly advancing AI platform," said Ted Bailey, founder and CEO of Dataminr.

In his new role, Gumbel will drive Dataminr's GTM strategy, building on the company's existing customer base, which already includes two-thirds of the Fortune 50 and half of the Fortune 100—as well as prominent customers in the defense, federal, state, local, and NGO markets in the U.S. and across the globe. Gumbel will also lead the company's public and private sector sales, sales operations, customer success, marketing, and partnerships.

"Dataminr has an immense opportunity in front of it. The company's industry-leading AI platform solves an essential problem for organizations worldwide. I am energized by the strength of the leadership team and passionate employee base, and excited to propel the next phase of Dataminr's growth and place its powerful technology into the hands of customers who need it," said Brian Gumbel, President and COO of Dataminr.

With over 25 years of cybersecurity and GTM experience, Gumbel joins Dataminr from pre-IPO cybersecurity company Armis, where he served as president and chief revenue officer. During his tenure at Armis, Gumbel took the company from an early-stage cybersecurity startup to the No. 1 cyber asset management company, while achieving a run-rate approaching $200M in revenue. Prior to that he led sales at Forescout Technologies, where he helped take the company public, and held commercial and government sales leadership roles at Tanium, McAfee, and Cisco.

About Dataminr:

Dataminr has created a revolutionary real-time AI platform for detecting events, risks and critical information from public data signals. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI companies, Dataminr enables faster real-time response and more effective risk management for public and private sector organizations including multinational corporations, governments, NGOs, and newsrooms. Most recently valued at $4.1B, Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies with approximately 800 employees across seven global offices.

Dataminr's corporate products—Dataminr Pulse for Corporate Security and Dataminr Pulse for Cyber Risk—are relied on by hundreds of leading global corporations including two-thirds of the Fortune 50 and half of the Fortune 100. The company's First Alert product serves the defense, federal, state and local and NGO markets in both the U.S and across the globe, including the United Nations, which relies on First Alert in over 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 1,500 newsrooms and over 30,000 journalists worldwide.

Dataminr's world-leading AI platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from over one million unique public data sources encompassing text, image, video, audio and sensor signals. The company is known for its trailblazing AI platform that has pioneered multimodal fusion AI for real-time event detection. Harnessing the power of LLMs and multimodal foundation models, Dataminr's AI platform is at the forefront of AI innovation in both predictive AI and generative AI. Dataminr has been recognized by Forbes AI 50 and Deloitte Fast 500, and was named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for six consecutive years.

