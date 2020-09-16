Dataminr Named To The 2020 Forbes Cloud 100 Ranking

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Dataminr has been named to the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from hundreds of cloud startups. The Cloud 100 Judging Panel, made up of public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score, and rank the top 100 private cloud companies from around the world. The evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).

Ted Bailey, Founder & CEO at Dataminr said, "For Dataminr to be included in the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 list for the fourth year in a row is an honor. Amid the new normal of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dataminr is playing a crucial role, helping global enterprises and public sector first responders navigate through these unprecedented times more effectively. Reacting quickly to unexpected developments on a global scale is more essential than ever -- Dataminr allows our corporate clients to identify the earliest indications of high impact events, while also serving a greater public good through our work with First Responders in over 75 countries and NGOs like the World Health Organization and UNICEF."

Dataminr's advanced AI platform detects the earliest signals on real-time events and risks from within the increasingly diverse and complex landscape of publicly available information. This early detection capability enables more effective risk mitigation strategies, faster response, and better crisis management for organizations across the globe.

"In the face of this unprecedented time, digital is an urgent imperative, and the pace of innovation is accelerating. Companies around the globe, across all industries must adopt cloud technologies to enable their digital transformation," said Matt Garratt, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. "The opportunity is massive for the cloud -- there are now more than 25 public SaaS companies valued at over $10 billion whereas even five years ago there were only three. Sectors from collaboration and security to retail and healthcare, are being disrupted and becoming more digital. Salesforce Ventures is excited to be partnering with Bessemer Venture Partners and Forbes for the fifth year in a row to recognize those who are not just predicting what's coming but working to create the future."

"For five years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from data infrastructure to marketing, it's harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list – but you're with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2020 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!"

With Dataminr, clients bolster their abilities to manage risks across their organizations. The company's enterprise clients span multiple industries, including financial services, technology, retail, consumer products, transportation, insurance, healthcare, energy, and media. Dataminr this year also announced the launch of Dataminr Pulse, its next-generation corporate risk solution that identifies the earliest indications of business-critical information within over 50,000 public data sources about risks to an organization's people, brand, and physical and cyber assets. Dataminr's public sector clients include first responders, global NGOs, universities, and hospitals.

The Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2020 issue of Forbes magazine.

The Cloud 100 and the 20 Rising Stars companies are publicly recognized at this year's first-ever virtual Cloud 100 with memorable discussions from top cloud CEOs at thecloud100.com on September 16th from 9:00am PT - 12:00pm PT hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Forbes.

About Dataminr

Dataminr is one of the world's leading AI businesses. The company's advanced AI platform detects the earliest signals of high-impact events and emerging risks, enabling enterprise and government clients around the globe to know critical information first, respond with confidence, and manage crises more effectively. Dataminr's products are relied on 24/7 by thousands of clients in over 70 countries to help them solve real world problems. Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies with nearly 650 employees across seven global offices.

