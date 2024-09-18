Dataminr's ReGenAI Expands to Cover Hyperlocal Events Across the Globe, Delivering 10x More Dynamically Updating Event Briefs

Trailblazing Generative AI capability boosts productivity, agility, and faster decision-making for Corporate Security teams to protect vital enterprise assets

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr, one of the world's leading AI companies, today announced a milestone for ReGenAI, a new form of Generative AI that automatically updates and regenerates live information briefs as an event unfolds. Since its launch in April, ReGenAI's live event briefs have expanded 10-fold, now covering global, national, regional, and hyperlocal physical security events across the globe.

This significant expansion enhances ReGenAI's value to corporate security teams, offering broader event coverage and faster situational understanding with instantly actionable, automated event briefs. Security teams can do more with less, slashing their event analysis and summary time from over 30 minutes on average to under 90 seconds. Early adopters reported up to a 15 percent weekly productivity gain in their daily job routine, saving hours of monitoring and analysis during ongoing events. ReGenAI provides first-of-its-kind live information briefs for hyperlocal incidents, as well as national and global events, ensuring immediate actionability for corporate security teams and their specific risk footprint.

"Dataminr has given us a huge leap forward in terms of having a common picture of relevant events around the world," said Matthew Fraley, Crisis and Incident Management Lead, Carhartt. "ReGenAI helps our crisis management team collaborate and share information in a format that is easy to understand and provide briefs on."

The accelerating frequency of global business-impacting events has created a critical need for security teams to act 24 hours per day/7 days per week/365 days per year. Expanding geopolitical unrest, natural disasters, and hyperlocal security incidents can be catastrophic to a corporate enterprise if they are not adequately prepared to react in real-time. The need for Dataminr's AI platform is more apparent than ever for security teams to safeguard their assets and make critical business decisions in an increasingly real-time world.

"At a time when most Generative AI applications still offer only theoretical future value, Dataminr's ReGenAI is immediately valuable today and represents Generative AI that is practical, vital, and seamlessly integrated into the everyday workflow of our clients," said Ted Bailey, CEO and Founder, Dataminr. "ReGenAI's expansion to hyperlocal events is transforming corporate security, helping teams far more effectively prepare for and respond to incidents that affect their people, operations, and assets."

ReGenAI harnesses Dataminr's AI Platform that integrates more than one million multi-modal public data sources, spanning text, image, video, audio and machine-generated sensor data. Unlike most Gen AI applications that rely on external Gen AI providers, Dataminr's ReGenAI is powered by proprietary purpose-built large language models (LLMs). Dataminr's LLMs are run internally and trained on Dataminr's unique 12+ year data and event archive, enabling unmatched effectiveness and accuracy. Upcoming ReGenAI releases will further enrich and contextualize real-time events, risks and threats, and automatically personalize live information briefs for individual clients based on their specific risk footprint.

Along with ReGenAI, Dataminr Pulse for Corporate Security provides End-to-End integrated capabilities for seamless event detection and risk management. Security leaders can synchronize employee and travel data for immediate threat awareness; execute mass notifications within 60 seconds via SMS, email, or voice during incidents; and manage critical events with advanced collaboration and analytics. Dataminr's solutions also integrate with leading security and crisis management tools, such as Esri, Microsoft Teams, and Slack, and can be customized via the Pulse API to meet specific organizational needs.

ReGenAI is built into Dataminr's core AI platform and is fully available to all global customers in its Pulse for Corporate Security, Pulse for Cyber Risk, First Alert for Public Sector, and News products. For more information about ReGenAI, please visit: https://www.dataminr.com/ai-platform .

About Dataminr

Dataminr has created a revolutionary real-time AI platform for detecting events, risks and critical information from public data signals. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI companies, Dataminr enables faster real-time response and more effective risk management for public and private sector organizations including multinational corporations, governments, NGOs, and newsrooms. Most recently valued at $4.1B, Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies with approximately 800 employees across seven global offices.

Dataminr Pulse for Corporate Security is relied on by over 500 leading global corporations, including two-thirds of the Fortune 50 and half of the Fortune 100. The company's First Alert product serves over 200 defense, federal, state and local and NGO organizations, including the United Nations, which relies on First Alert in over 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 1,500 newsrooms and over 30,000 journalists worldwide. Last year, the company introduced Dataminr Pulse for Cyber Risk to detect external cybersecurity risks for organizations operating in the public and private sectors.

Dataminr's world-leading AI platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from over one million unique public data sources encompassing text, image, video, audio and sensor signals. The company is known for its trailblazing AI platform that has pioneered multimodal fusion AI for real-time event detection. Harnessing the power of LLMs and multimodal foundation models, Dataminr's AI platform is at the forefront of AI innovation in both predictive AI and generative AI. Dataminr has been recognized by Forbes AI 50 and Deloitte Fast 500, and was named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for six consecutive years.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Dataminr