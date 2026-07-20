DATAMYTE Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for Digital Clipboard, Its No-Code Manufacturing Workflow Platform

PLYMOUTH, Minn., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASI DATAMYTE, Inc. ("DATAMYTE"), a leading provider of production and quality management solutions serving over 1000 manufacturers including Ford, Boston Scientific, Northrop Grumman, CS Wind, Stellantis, Boeing, Tesla, Gillette, Borg Warner, Cabinetworks Group, Foxconn, Pepsico, GM, and more, announced today that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for the information security management system (ISMS) supporting Digital Clipboard, its cloud-based, no-code manufacturing workflow platform.

The certification, awarded by an independent certification body, validates that DATAMYTE's information security management system meets the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard, reinforcing DATAMYTE's commitment to protecting the operational, production, quality, and compliance data manufacturers rely on to improve production efficiency, support audits, and drive continuous improvement.

"Our clients trust us with the operational data that keeps production running efficiently and demonstrates compliance with the world's most demanding OEMs," said Joel Ronning, CEO of DATAMYTE. "ISO 27001 certification is independent confirmation that we protect that information to the same rigorous standards our clients are expected to meet. It's an ongoing commitment to security that scales with our platform and their evolving needs."



Used by organizations worldwide, Digital Clipboard is DATAMYTE's no-code manufacturing workflow platform that enables organizations to digitize production workflows, inspections, audits, electronic work instructions, and other shop floor processes within a secure cloud environment.

As manufacturers replace paper-based quality processes with connected digital workflows, more of the data used to demonstrate compliance, support audits, and manage production quality now resides in the cloud. That shift makes protecting operational data more important than ever. ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification gives manufacturers independent assurance that the quality, audit, inspection, and operational data they manage in Digital Clipboard is governed by a documented, risk-based, and continually improving information security management system.

The certification builds on DATAMYTE's broader mission to help manufacturers improve production efficiency, strengthen quality execution, reduce operational risk, accelerate product launches, and maintain compliance across the manufacturing lifecycle. Digital Clipboard combines enterprise-grade information security with connected shop floor workflows that streamline production execution while digitizing quality inspections, layered process audits (LPAs), process verification, first piece inspections, nonconformance reporting, corrective actions, electronic work instructions, and mobile data collection. By standardizing manufacturing workflows within a secure cloud platform, organizations can increase production efficiency and operational visibility, improve quality execution, strengthen compliance, enhance traceability, and support continuous improvement across manufacturing operations.

About DATAMYTE

For more than 50 years, DATAMYTE has helped manufacturers improve production efficiency and quality while advancing productivity, compliance, safety, and operational excellence. Originally part of Rockwell International / Allen-Bradley, DATAMYTE introduced the first portable data collector for manufacturing in the 1970s with its iconic "DataMyte" device. Today, DATAMYTE delivers a comprehensive portfolio of manufacturing software and connected hardware solutions that support AI-driven digital transformation, quality management, Digital Clipboard workflow automation, mobile and fixed-station data acquisition, statistical process control (SPC), and residual torque management. To learn more, visit www.datamyte.com.

Media Contact:

Melissa Andrade

DATAMYTE

Sr. Director of Marketing

952.210.2628

[email protected]

www.datamyte.com

SOURCE DATAMYTE