DATAMYTE CONTINUES TO REVOLUTIONIZE DATA INTELLIGENCE FOR PROCESS IMPROVEMENT IN MANUFACTURING

Manufacturing technology innovator DATAMYTE expands its flagship data intelligence solution with the Wrist Revolution, increasing mobile flexibility and operational scalability at a reduced cost.

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASI DATAMYTE, Inc. ("DATAMYTE"), a leading connected factory solution provider to global clients including Ford, GM, Stellantis, Tesla, Gillette, and Boston Scientific; announced today the launch of the Wrist Revolution, the latest expansion in its long history of data intelligence devices and solutions.

The Wrist Revolution is the perfect solution for any business looking to automate plant floor data acquisition, analysis, escalation, and corrective action processes while ensuring compliance with safety and regulatory standards. The solution provides a mobile, flexible, scalable solution for residual torque, gauging, gap and flush, temperature, error detection, visual inspection, and overall process improvement.

See it in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-FczGKc5q2c

"We continue to deliver technology innovations in the manufacturing space. The Revolution platform empowers front-line teams to analyze, act on, and escalate issues the moment they are discovered," explains Joel Ronning, CEO of DATAMYTE. "The DataMyte ecosystem delivers to management the key operational insights for spec validation and compliance, core SPC, and issue visibility coupled with corrective action and escalations capabilities. This has been a game-changer for our clients."

About DATAMYTE

For over 50 years, DATAMYTE has been a global pioneer in production and quality management solutions dedicated to improving productivity, compliance, safety, and quality in manufacturing. Originally part of Rockwell International/Allen Bradley, the company introduced the first portable data collector for manufacturing in the 1970s with its iconic 'DataMyte' device. As the most advanced and agnostic data intelligence platform in manufacturing today, the Revolution has been integral in ensuring quality control and data integrity in the Automotive and Aerospace industries. Their offerings enable teams to address issues efficiently, improve data visibility, escalate concerns, and streamline workflows for corrective action. DATAMYTE's product portfolio includes hardware and software solutions for Quality Planning, Mobile and Fixed Station Data Acquisition, Statistical Process Control, Residual Torque Management, and Digital Transformation. To learn more, visit www.datamyte.com.

