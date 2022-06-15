DataOps Launches Success Program to Accelerate Customer Value with Snowflake

DataOps.live launches limited time subscription and support program to turbocharge Snowflake deployments, development of data applications and products on Snowflake

LONDON and TAMPA, Fla., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live , the London-based software company dedicated to helping organizations build and manage their essential data applications and data products more effectively, has announced a new initiative with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, to help joint customers accelerate the adoption and success of customers on their Snowflake journeys.

"Snowflake is amazing... and now imagine if it could be more amazing sooner, and for more people across an organization. Our approach to delivering rapid success for our customers starts by making it easy and frictionless to realize the value of a #TrueDataOps approach including automation, orchestration and observability," said Steve Huber, CRO of DataOps.live.

In a world where digital experiences have been reshaped and accelerated by the pandemic, DataOps.live is a powerful #TrueDataOps platform for the Snowflake Data Cloud. This was evidenced in February 2022 when DataOps.live secured a USD $10.3m seed funding round with Anthos Capital and Snowflake Ventures .

The new high value/low risk success program comprises key DataOps.live offerings including:

Six-month DataOps.live subscription (unlimited developers and operators)

Price protection with guaranteed discounted renewal pricing tiers

Weekly onboarding and enablement calls (2-3 per week)

Technical training for up to 10 people (3-day course)

DataOps.live for Snowflake Center of Excellence (COE) Blueprint - Best Practices

Steve Huber continues, "By providing unparalleled flexibility, support and best-in-class DataOps.live technology, we reduce time to value, ensure rapid project success and reduce maintenance burdens. The DataOps for Snowflake Success Program includes everything a customer needs to enable fast and sustainable success."

Interested parties can find more information and sign up at www.dataops.live. This limited time offer is available until July 2022 for the first 25 organizations, subject to approval by DataOps.live.

About DataOps.live

Born out of nearly a decade of professional services and hundreds of successful data projects, DataOps.live was built to meet the real-life needs of modern, data-driven companies using Snowflake's Data Cloud. It removes the need for enterprises to choose between governance and agility, delivering fundamental improvements in both. The platform brings agile DevOps automation (#TrueDataOps) to the Snowflake Data Cloud. DataOps.live is a single platform for 100% of an organization's DataOps lifecycle needs around Snowflake.

