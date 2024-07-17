DataOps.live Achieves AWS Data and Analytics ISV Competency Status

Designation recognizes the critical role of DataOps in fueling advanced analytics, data products, and artificial intelligence with trustworthy outcomes

LONDON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live, the Data Products company™, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency status. The designation recognizes that DataOps.live has demonstrated deep AWS technical expertise and proven customer success in helping its customers to identify the best tools and processes for collecting, storing, and analyzing data utilizing various AWS services. To learn how DataOps.live and AWS can together create a powerful data management platform that can streamline and automate data orchestration workflows and boost efficiencies click here.

Achieving this competency differentiates DataOps.live as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. This aligns with the company's expertise in enabling customers to deliver data products and AI solutions using the Snowflake AI Data Cloud™ with AWS Cloud, and their mission to further advance its core platform capabilities with deeper alignment to AWS specific offerings. It also further underscores the strengthening relationship between the two companies, as it follows closely on the news of DataOps.live attaining Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate status which accelerates their co-selling and GTM efficiency with the AWS sales organization.

"DataOps.live solutions will now be easier to find, understand, and consume by AWS customers who wish to utilize data to derive meaningful insights and support decision-making for their businesses. Through the development of agile data products, data teams can fully leverage the automation and orchestration benefits of our platform," said John Marchese, Chief Partner Officer & EVP Strategic Business at DataOps.live. "Achieving the AWS Data and Analytics ISV Competency status is significant as it certifies DataOps.live is a trusted partner for this specific value proposition. We are excited to accelerate our data and analytics solutions for joint AWS and Snowflake customers, and to continue to evolve our platform to further leverage more AWS Cloud and service capabilities over time, providing our mutual customers with the best of both worlds."

It is estimated that over 80% of Snowflake's customers use AWS for their cloud infrastructure needs. This significant overlap highlights the strong partnership between Snowflake and AWS and the platform capabilities between DataOps.live and AWS. When used together, customers can leverage the best of these platforms to support their data management, analytics, and other cloud services needs.

"As a long term partner of both AWS and DataOps.live, achieving enhanced sales, marketing and technical alignment in the data and analytics competency will enhance the strategic value to NTT DATA and our mutual customers by empowering joint Snowflake and AWS customers to unlock unprecedented business value and agility," said Victor Filipescu, Head of Data Architecture and Innovation at NTT DATA UK. "DataOps.live's commitment to expanding their platform capabilities and solutions with AWS is what continues to set them apart as a leader in helping enterprises derive meaningful data-driven outcomes and deliver data products at scale."

