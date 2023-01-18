DataOps.live Achieves Collibra Silver Partner Status

Announces Joint Webinar on Data Products for the Snowflake Data Cloud

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live, the Data Products company, announced the achievement of the Silver Partnership milestone with Collibra, the Data Intelligence company. As a Silver Partner of Collibra, DataOps.live joins a small group of dedicated technology solution partners who have earned recognition for their focus on delivering joint solutions around the Collibra Data Intelligence vision.

"We are proud to have earned Silver Partnership Status with Collibra, joining many of our data ecosystem partners in technology and systems integration who collaborate on integrated solutions to our joint customers" said John Marchese, EVP Strategic Business, Alliances & Channels of DataOps.live. "We have a strong product integration and aligned value proposition with Collibra for joint customers who wish to achieve great scale and lifecycle management of data products on Snowflake. We celebrate this achievement and our enormous mutual value creation at joint customers like Roche Diagnostics and more."

"We share many points of alignment and customer value creation with DataOps.live as a partner" said Koen Van-Duyse, VP Partner Success - Cloud Partners. "Delivering joint data product solutions at scale on the Snowflake Data Cloud, injecting operational telemetry metadata into Collibra Catalog & Data Quality platforms, and enabling speed, efficiency & time to value to enable data mesh initiatives with our shared ecosystem is just the start."

The DataOps.live platform now provides a purpose-built, low-code Orchestrator for Collibra and collects critical operational metadata on data pipelines, data usage, and data infrastructure, that in combination with Collibra's powerful data catalog and data quality capabilities can demystify data complexity and deliver major business benefits to joint customers.

Collibra enables data engineers and business stakeholders to understand the structure and lineage of data assets across the entire Snowflake Data Cloud, from ingestion to analytics, through a collaborative interface. Collibra Data Quality can proactively manage and continuously monitor the operational metadata telemetry that DataOps.live proactively pushes into the Collibra Data Catalog to jointly ensure that customers benefit from the highest quality data pipelines possible using #TrueDataOps principles.

Joint DataOps.live and Collibra customers are already using Collibra to understand data distribution, schema, and lineage. DataOps.live integrates and orchestrates Collibra as part of the overall data pipelines and provides an additional unique perspective in terms of the operational metadata gathered from all the individual data pipeline components of Snowflake data products. As a result, organizations can build, test and deploy data pipelines faster, with greater confidence and unify their metadata to make better business decisions.

About DataOps.live

DataOps.live - the Data Product company, delivers productivity breakthroughs for data teams by enabling agile DevOps automation (#TrueDataOps) and a powerful Developer Experience (DX) to modern data platforms. The DataOps.live SaaS platform brings automation, orchestration, continuous testing and unified observability to deliver the Data Products you want at the speed the business needs. DataOps.live is a global company funded by Anthos Capital and Snowflake Ventures, with enterprise clients including Roche Diagnostics and OneWeb. For more information, visit www.dataops.live or connect with the team on LinkedIn or Twitter.

