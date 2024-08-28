DataOps.live Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for DataOps Tools Report

Report sheds light on the importance of DataOps and its ability to automate complex data processes and drive better business outcomes

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live, the Data Products Company™, is proud to announce its recognition as a Representative Vendor in the newly released 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for DataOps Tools report for the second time. We think the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for DataOps Tools underscores the critical role that DataOps solutions play in enabling organizations to efficiently manage and scale data pipelines and highlights the importance of tools that enhance data pipeline orchestration, automation, and testing, allowing for streamlined data delivery across complex environments.

To better understand the importance of DataOps and key points of the guide, DataOps.live will host a webinar titled "Unpacking the Gartner Market Guide for DataOps Tools" on September 5, 2024, hosted by noted former Gartner analyst and Principal at SanjMo, Sanjeev Mohan.

The demand for scalable, reliable, and efficient DataOps tools has never been higher as businesses increasingly rely on data-driven decision-making. In fact, the guide states "By 2026, a data engineering team guided by DataOps practices and tools will be 10 times more productive than teams that do not use DataOps."

"I believe the impact of this Market Guide, and the growing importance of DataOps, is very timely for organizations looking to leverage the process successfully," said Justin Mullen, Founder & CEO of DataOps.live. "We are honored to again be recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor, which we feel is due to offering a comprehensive platform in the DataOps space. We think this recognition reaffirms our commitment to empowering organizations with cutting-edge DataOps tools that simplify and automate complex data processes, driving better business outcomes."

Our key findings from the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for DataOps Tools report include:

Scalability and Reliability: As data ecosystems grow in complexity, organizations require DataOps tools that can scale efficiently while maintaining reliability.

Automation and Orchestration: The automation of data pipelines and the orchestration of data flows across diverse environments are critical for ensuring timely and accurate data delivery.

Market Evolution: The DataOps market continues to evolve rapidly, with increasing adoption driven by the need for better data management and analytics.

Shift Towards Comprehensive Platforms: We feel the analysis of vendors in the Market Guide indicates a shift away from point solutions towards platforms that offer more comprehensive DataOps capabilities.

Click here to download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Market Guide for DataOps Tools and click here to register for the Sept. 5 webinar. Or for more information about how we think DataOps.live can powers data science and data product initiatives, please visit www.dataops.live.

Gartner, Inc. Market Guide for DataOps Tools. Michael Simone, Robert Thanaraj, etl. 8 August 2024.

About DataOps.live

DataOps.live – the Data Products company™, delivers productivity breakthroughs for data teams by enabling agile DevOps automation (#TrueDataOps) and a powerful Developer Experience (DX) to modern data platforms. The DataOps.live SaaS platform brings automation, orchestration, continuous testing and unified observability to deliver the Data Products you want at the speed the business needs. DataOps.live is a global company funded by Notion Capital, Anthos Capital, and Snowflake Ventures, with enterprise clients including Roche Diagnostics, Snowflake, Digikey, and Eutelsat. For more information, visit www.dataops.live.

