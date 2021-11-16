DataOps.live and data.world Build Integrated Governance Solutions With Snowflake's Governance Accelerated Program and Announce 1-Click Data Cataloging for Snowflake

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live and data.world today announced an expanded partnership with Snowflake , the Cloud Data Platform, with immediate support for the latest Snowflake governance and security capabilities required to know your data, comply with regulatory mandates, and collaborate with confidence inside your organization and beyond.

DataOps.live enables enterprises to automate the building and rebuilding of snowflake objects, orchestrate end to end data pipelines, and observe and monitor the data quality through those pipelines. It enables organizations to build, test and deploy Snowflake and cloud data products and applications the same way they do software applications, increasing speed of development and accelerating adoption, with no loss of governance or security. From data ingestion, through data processing and modeling, to publishing pipeline metadata to data catalogs, DataOps.live orchestrates and tracks everything.

data.world is the enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack. The cloud-native SaaS platform combines a consumer-grade user experience with a powerful knowledge graph to deliver enhanced data discovery, agile data governance, and actionable insights. data.world platform brings together people of all roles, backgrounds, and skills to collaborate using the tools they already love. As a result, enterprise's data becomes more discoverable, trustworthy, and reusable.

Highly accurate, trustworthy, and timely metadata is gold to data catalogs and the business communities they support for the exploration of their data assets. The Snowflake data platform is one of the most critical data assets an organisation has. The integration between data.world and DataOps.live delivers continuous cataloguing of this critical asset. Every time any DataOps pipeline runs, your data.world catalog is republished with all the metadata, lineage, tags, and connections between your tables and attributes included as defined by the automated and manual policies in the DataOps pipeline.

The value of 1-click, zero effort, up-to-date data, cataloguing is enormous for business users. It enables every business user in an organization to find the data that is available for them to use, understand the provenance and lineage of that data, and evaluate how that data can be used based on automatic or manual tags that have been applied. And organizations can enable this capability with confidence because all this functionality for 1-click data cataloging is built around the underlying governance and security capabilities provided by the Snowflake Data Cloud. These include dynamic data masking, to protect and manage sensitive data with Snowflake, row access policies to secure data using Snowflake's fine-grained content-based row access policies, object tagging to control privileges and track sensitive PII data, and access history to know the lineage of your data end-to-end.

"Through these significant advancements in Snowflake over the last year, and the release of these extended governance capabilities to know, control, and unlock your data within Snowflake's data platform, Snowflake has become the true leader in data governance on cloud data platforms," said Justin Mullen, CEO of DataOps.live. "We have built DataOps.live to work with, and alongside, all these new governance capabilities from Snowflake so customers can embed the policies for the governance and security of their data platform within their data pipelines."

Enterprises are focusing on modernizing their data architectures while striving to have real-time access to the data they need to make informed business decisions," said Bryon Jacob, CTO of data.world. "Our partnership with Snowflake will make it easier for customers to have an up-to-date catalog for discovery and governance, accelerating time to value on their data infrastructure initiatives."

ABOUT DATAOPS.LIVE

Born out of nearly a decade of professional services and hundreds of successful data projects, DataOps.live was built to meet the actual needs of modern, data-driven companies using Snowflake. DataOps.live removes the need for enterprises to balance governance and agility delivering fundamental improvements in both. The DataOps.live platform brings agile DevOps automation (#TrueDataOps) and IoT data compression to the Snowflake cloud data platform.

DataOps.live is ONE platform for 100% of your DataOps lifecycle needs around Snowflake to enable agility and responsiveness, with no compromise on data security and governance. It provides end to end orchestration, environment management, CICD, automated testing, and ELT wrapped in an elegant UI. Faster development, parallel collaboration, increased efficiencies, reduced costs, data assurance, and simplified orchestration and management. Business agility and data governance without compromise.

ABOUT DATA.WORLD

data.world is the enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack. Our cloud-native SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform combines a consumer-grade user experience with a powerful knowledge graph to deliver enhanced data discovery, agile data governance, and actionable insights.

data.world is a Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world's largest collaborative open data community with more than 1.3 million members, including 2/3 of the Fortune 500. Our company has 40 patents and has been named one of Austin's Best Places to Work six years in a row.

