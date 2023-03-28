DataOps.live and VaultSpeed Launch Joint Integration to Drive Data Vault Agility, Orchestration, and Automation on the Snowflake Data Cloud

LONDON and SEATTLE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live, the Data Products company, has announced a new joint integration with VaultSpeed, the leading provider for Data Vault automation. DataOps.live and VaultSpeed have partnered to create new, multi-layered automation capabilities that will benefit customers of Snowflake , the Data Cloud company.

VaultSpeed's data warehouse automation combined with DataOps.live's orchestration and observability will allow customers to save valuable time and reduce risks in setting up and managing their data on the Snowflake Data Cloud, improving the developer experience and creating more business value.

"Data Vault and Data Ops both deliver speed to manage large and complex data sets through automation and collaboration as core benefits of their philosophies. Together VaultSpeed and DataOps.live deliver a complete and comprehensive solution across the Snowflake Data Cloud, as well as all through all of the integrated data tools that require orchestration within the data product itself." says John Marchese, EVP Strategic Business, Alliances & Channels, DataOps.live. "Companies increasingly realize that our combined solution means that they have a mutually disciplined viewpoint in data architecture and operations to match the speed of business utilizing an agile project & development approach."

This solution aims to change and improve how people build and manage data products and data vaults on Snowflake's single, integrated platform. It will be officially launched at a joint webinar on Data Products and Data Vault Automation for the Snowflake Data Cloud – Thursday, 6 April at 11.00 ET – more details here.

"We are excited to see this type of collaboration between our partners focused on delivering better-together solutions for our customers," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances, Snowflake. "DataOps.live and VaultSpeed are clearly committed to offering speed, scale, and efficiency to our joint customers."

"The integrated VaultSpeed & DataOps.live solution enables Snowflake's enterprise customers with complex data environments to automatically consolidate data from many sources," says Andreas Schurch, VP Global Partnerships, VaultSpeed. "The joint solution reduces manual data engineering work, speeds up delivery and agility, while minimizing technical debt."

Data Vault provides a methodology, architecture, and model to implement a business-focused data warehouse more efficiently. It does this with a well-defined structure including naming standards, identifying Business keys, Hubs, Links, Satellites, PIT tables and more. Unique to each implementation, however, are security requirements, environment requirements for managing change requests, requirements for testing and validating data, and how to move data.

The DataOps.live platform supports high levels of environment management and automation, with constant security auditing, automated regression testing, and orchestration of a range of tools to move data easily. In this way, DataOps.live complements and enriches the value of Data Vaults by taking care of the product ecosystem around a Data Vault implementation.

"DataOps.live brings automation in the deployment of DDL, ELT, orchestration, testing and more to the data ecosystem around the Data Vault architecture," says Keith Belanger, Technical Partner with EON Collective. "This approach ensures that user organizations can adopt the right #TrueDataOps methodology, process and platform to deliver business value and trust. DataOps.live has a strong and well-aligned alliance ecosystem, including VaultSpeed, who can work together seamlessly for integrated solutions."

With the announcement DataOps.live is delivering a purpose-built low-code Orchestrator for VaultSpeed, available in the new Spring Release. This enables the user to populate VaultSpeed with the metadata necessary to design their Data Vault environment and have DataOps.live automatically deploy the data vault structures that VaultSpeed generates. "The value this delivers is that you can rapidly see the structures and code to adjust as necessary in hours rather than days," adds John Marchese.

Visit http://www.DataOps.live for more information, check out the recent blog: How DataOps.live Enriches a Data Vault Implementation and register for the #TrueDataOps Podcast

About VaultSpeed

VaultSpeed provides a best-in-class data automation solution, building on the Data Vault 2.0 methodology. Enterprise customers worldwide rely on VaultSpeed to automate multi-source data integration as well as industry-specific metrics stores, on top of the integrated datasets. VaultSpeed is the default SaaS solution for companies looking to simplify the creation and maintenance of their data cloud. VaultSpeed is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with offices in Seattle, USA and Vilnius, Lithuania. For more information, visit www.vaultspeed.com .

About DataOps.live

DataOps.live - the Data Product company, delivers productivity breakthroughs for data teams by enabling agile DevOps automation ( #TrueDataOps ) and a powerful Developer Experience (DX) to modern data platforms. The DataOps.live SaaS platform brings automation, orchestration, continuous testing and unified observability to deliver the Data Products you want at the speed the business needs. DataOps.live is a global company funded by Anthos Capital and Snowflake Ventures, with enterprise clients including Roche Diagnostics and OneWeb. For more information, visit www.dataops.live or connect with the team on LinkedIn or Twitter .

