DataOps.live Extends their Platform's Capabilities to Support Broader Informatica Market Demand

New Orchestrator for Informatica's Cloud Data Governance and Catalog meets increasing industry demand for Data Products

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live, The Data Products Company™, announced today they have expanded their technology integration with Informatica to include new orchestration support for Informatica Cloud Data Governance and Catalog (CDGC). The new Orchestrator for Informatica's Cloud Data Governance and Catalog, created in collaboration with Projective Group, a leading Financial Services change specialist, publishes all metadata and lineage captured by a DataOps pipeline, increasing the scope of metadata available to the catalog and strengthening collaboration between data product owners, data stewards, and data engineering teams. Leveraging up-to-date metadata, customers can quickly react to changes during the development cycle to avoid unintended changes in production.

"We are excited to see DataOps.live deliver this new Orchestrator for Informatica's Cloud Data Governance and Catalog service," said Rik Tamm-Daniels, Global Vice President Ecosystem Alliances and Technology at Informatica. "This new capability is exactly the type of innovation our ISV Innovate program is designed to foster and can provide more options for customers deploying data governance from Informatica in the Snowflake ecosystem."

The new orchestrator will enable Snowflake customers using Informatica and DataOps.live to deliver tested, trusted, and backward-compatible data products in record time while not compromising governance. This comprehensive and collaborative solution includes the following features:

Active push of new metadata and data lineage for near-real-time feedback loops

Coverage of the entire development lifecycle from dev to prod

Complete integration with the entire data ecosystem powered by Informatica and Snowflake

"Our new support for Informatica Cloud Data Governance and Catalog is a direct response to demands from our customers who are looking to incorporate active metadata in their data catalog solutions," said Thomas Steinborn, SVP of Products at DataOps.live. "By expanding our coverage for Informatica's data integration to data catalog offerings, customers will be able to shorten development cycles, avoid breaking backward compatibility, and increase trust between business stakeholders and data teams, while supporting critical business processes with greater agility and integration."

Previously, DataOps.live had introduced the Informatica Cloud Taskflow Orchestrator, a powerful capability that enables data engineering and operations teams to seamlessly orchestrate data integration and transformation processes within Snowflake through the power of Informatica. This significantly enhances the efficiency and control of data workflows, ensuring smooth and effective build, test and lifecycle management of complex data pipelines.

DataOps.live's Informatica Cloud Taskflow Orchestrator has now been successfully adopted by numerous customers such as Paycor, empowering their data engineering and operations teams to seamlessly orchestrate complex data integration and transformation processes within Snowflake, leveraging the powerful capabilities of Informatica. In addition, DataOps.live continues its collaboration with joint premier partner, Projective Group, leveraging their deep expertise and experience in Informatica, Snowflake and DataOps.live to support customers utilizing their combined solutions.

"This technology spectrum spanning DataOps.live, Snowflake and Informatica is the perfect opportunity for Projective Group to provide deep domain knowledge and real-world experience to ensure our mutual customers' success. We are eager to deliver this best-of-breed solution to the market, including for Snowflake native apps and data products, and to continue working alongside our partners to drive progress and innovation." said Steve Jenkings, who heads up data engineering at Projective Group.

For more information about DataOps.live and how it can power your Data Science and Data Products initiatives, please visit www.dataops.live.

About DataOps.live

DataOps.live – the Data Products company™, delivers productivity breakthroughs for data teams by enabling agile DevOps automation (#TrueDataOps) and a powerful Developer Experience (DX) to modern data platforms. The DataOps.live SaaS platform brings automation, orchestration, continuous testing and unified observability to deliver the Data Products you want at the speed the business needs. DataOps.live is a global company funded by Notion Capital, Anthos Capital, and Snowflake Ventures, with enterprise clients including Roche Diagnostics, Snowflake, Digikey, and Eutelsat. For more information, visit www.dataops.live.

