DataOps.live Further Strengthens its Partnership with Snowflake -- Achieves Elite Tier Partner Status and Technology Ready Validation

Latest achievements shorten the time to value for joint Snowflake customers

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live, The Data Products Company™, today announced that it has achieved Elite Tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. This accomplishment demonstrates DataOps.live's success in helping enterprise teams to automate, orchestrate, observe, and deploy data products on the Snowflake Data Cloud, and verifies that the DataOps.live Platform adheres to Snowflake's performance, reliability, and security standards. Equally important, the Company has been approved as a Snowflake Ready Technology Validation Partner, which recognizes partners that pass an independent third-party technical validation confirming their Snowflake integrations are optimized with an emphasis on functional and performance best practices. This news follows closely on the heels of the recent announcement of Snowflake licensing the DataOps.live Platform to prepare and deliver technical sales demonstrations for its global customers.

"DataOps.live is one of an exclusive group of organizations to reach Elite status, having proven a strong reference architecture and successful wins with our joint customers," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances, at Snowflake. "As an investor in the company through Snowflake Ventures and through our ongoing partnership, we have seen the value they bring to organizations and congratulate them for achieving this blue-ribbon status."

Business teams are constantly looking for ways to generate more insights and value from their data, placing even greater demands on data engineers and scientists. As a unique Data Operations platform built specifically to leverage and optimize Snowflake's powerful capabilities, DataOps.live provides the combination of speed and agility needed to enable businesses to drive maximum value from their data without sacrificing governance.

"By supporting faster development, team collaboration, developer productivity, data integrity, advanced orchestration, and an effective data product lifecycle management, the DataOps.live platform empowers data teams to work more efficiently with data and collaborate better with business stakeholders," said Wayne Eckerson, Founder and Principal Consultant at Eckerson Group. "It is now essential that organizations can move data from a multitude of sources to a unique and centralized location like the Snowflake Data Cloud while maintaining the performance, flexibility, and scalability they need to load, integrate, analyze, and share their data—securely. The DataOps.live Platform has long been a key component to helping Snowflake customers achieve this so they can drive and deliver more accurate business decisions."

"As one of less than twenty Snowflake Partners to achieve Elite Tier status, this is a huge win for DataOps.live and our joint customers," said John Marchese, EVP Strategic Business, Alliances & Channels, DataOps.live. "We have built our business around Snowflake with a mission to make data product teams as efficient, governed, and agile as their software counterparts. This latest validation from Snowflake is a great endorsement of how DataOps.live helps customers move from data projects to data products that create enormous value and super-charge business outcomes."

About DataOps.live
DataOps.live – the Data Products company, delivers productivity breakthroughs for data teams by enabling agile DevOps automation (#TrueDataOps) and a powerful Developer Experience (DX) to modern data platforms. The DataOps.live SaaS platform brings automation, orchestration, continuous testing and unified observability to deliver the Data Products you want at the speed the business needs. DataOps.live is a global company funded by Notion Capital, Anthos Capital, and Snowflake Ventures, with enterprise clients including Roche Diagnostics, Snowflake, Digikey, and OneWeb.

