DataOps.live Highly Ranked Across Five 2024 ISG DataOps Buyers Guides - Outperforms Industry Heavyweights and Earns the Highest Score for DataOps Capability

Of the 49 vendors evaluated, ISG Research recognized the Company as one of only three that address each critical component

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live, the Data Products Company, today announced that it has been recognized as a key vendor in the five unique 2024 ISG DataOps Buyers Guide reports. ISG evaluated 49 software providers across five platform categories, each with its own Buyers Guide, including the parent DataOps category, and the four sub-categories: Data Observability, Data Orchestration, Data Pipelines, and Data Products. Across these categories, DataOps.live is joined only by IBM and Informatica as one of the three vendors to be recognized for delivering solutions capabilities for all five categories. DataOps.live was ranked Exemplary for Data Orchestration and Data Observability and Innovative for DataOps, Data Pipelines, and Data Products. To read executive summaries of each of the reports click here.

Addressing each of these core competencies is crucial because more than half of enterprises will adopt agile and collaborative DataOps practices by the end of 2026 to enhance responsiveness, avoid repetitive tasks, and deliver measurable data reliability improvements, according to the ISG Buyers Guide for DataOps.

"DataOps is differentiated from traditional approaches to data management by its emphasis on agility, collaboration and automation, and is becoming increasingly important as enterprises embrace artificial intelligence and begin moving into production at scale," said Matt Aslett, director of research, Analytics and Data, for ISG Software Research. "DataOps.live is one of a few software providers addressing the full suite of functionality identified by ISG Software Research as important for data engineering professionals to deliver DataOps to facilitate responsiveness and avoid repetitive tasks."

According to the findings, DataOps.live was named:

A Leader for DataOps Capability . The Company received the highest score out of all vendors evaluated including major hyperscalers, scoring a full 6 points higher than the closest competitor.

. The Company received the highest score out of all vendors evaluated including major hyperscalers, scoring a full 6 points higher than the closest competitor. A Leader for Data Pipelines Capability , again receiving the highest score out of all 27 vendors evaluated in the category.

, again receiving the highest score out of all 27 vendors evaluated in the category. A Leader for Data Products Capability, having earned the third highest score in the category.

"Being acknowledged so significantly in the Capability category is a clear indicator of our value, as it represents the breadth of our product features and functionality," said Nick Halsey, CEO of DataOps.live. "It is extremely gratifying to be recognized for the highest capability for both DataOps and Data Pipelines, which is the core of what we do. However, what is truly remarkable is how well we performed compared to major players like Microsoft, IBM, SAP and Informatica. We are proud to be delivering these critical capabilities to our customers and to be recognized in all five Buyers Guides."

The ISG DataOps Buyers Guides are the distillation of more than a year of market and product research efforts. The research is not sponsored nor influenced by software providers and is conducted solely to help enterprises optimize their business and IT software investments.

To learn more about the ISG DataOps Buyers Guides and read executive summaries of each of the five reports, click here. The complete reports, including provider rankings across seven product and customer experience dimensions and detailed research findings on each provider, are available by contacting ISG Software Research.

