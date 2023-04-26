DataOps.live Joins the AWS Software Partner Path, Completes AWS Foundational Technical Review and Earns AWS Qualified Software Certification

Multiple achievements underscore DataOps.live's commitment to delivering Data Products Done Right for both Snowflake and AWS customers

LONDON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live, the Data Products company, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) on the Software Path and has successfully completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), earning the AWS Qualified Software Certification.

Currently, AWS offers five different AWS Partner Paths and DataOps.live has reached the validated stage under the Software Path, which is tailored for organizations developing software that runs on or is integrated with AWS.

"Our relationship with AWS powers the DataOps.live strategic roadmap as we are committed to deliver greater value to our shared customers with new features and capabilities," says John Marchese, EVP Strategic Business, Alliances & Channels, DataOps.live.

As an AWS APN Partner, DataOps.live is committed to natively supporting AWS products and capabilities. In the past year DataOps.live delivered its AWS Orchestrator, and also made the DataOps.live platform available in the AWS Marketplace through the "DataOps for Snowflake" listing.

