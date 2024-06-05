DataOps.live Named Snowflake Data Cloud Product Growth Partner of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live, The Data Products Company™, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 , that it has been named the 2024 Product Growth Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company.

Snowflake Data Cloud Product Growth Partner of the Year 2024

DataOps.live was recognized by Snowflake for helping joint customers to automate, orchestrate, observe and deploy data products on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to supercharge their data engineering team productivity by 10X while achieving up to a 60% reduction in cost. DataOps.live is proud to leverage our multifaceted relationship with Snowflake as an Elite Partner, investment portfolio company, and as a strategic vendor for internal needs within Snowflake's global sales organization.

"As a long-time supporter of Snowflake and having worked closely with their exceptional team since 2017, I am incredibly honored and proud that DataOps.live has received both Elite Partner status and now the Product Growth Partner of the Year award in the same year. This remarkable recognition is a testament to the Snowflake ecosystem acknowledging that our innovative approach to building data products and Native Apps is revolutionizing the way organizations achieve unprecedented scale and velocity in their data initiatives," said Justin Mullen, CEO & co-founder of DataOps.live. "This award is a testament to the tireless efforts and dedication of the entire DataOps.live team, and I want to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to each and every person who has contributed to making this achievement possible. Together, we are revolutionizing the data landscape and enabling businesses to unlock the true potential of their data."

Congratulations to DataOps.live for being named as Snowflake's Data Cloud Product Growth Partner of the Year," said Tyler Prince, SVP of Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Snowflake. "A strong partner ecosystem is foundational to Snowflake's mission of enabling every organization to be data-driven. DataOps.live is core to that mission, and together we're helping organizations across industries better activate and unlock their data for business value."

"DataOps.live remains the only #TrueDataOps platform partner for Snowflake, which is great for market clarity, but also requires us to exceed our own standards of high-performance expectation" said John F. Marchese, Chief Partner Officer & EVP Strategic Business for DataOps.live. "Receiving this global growth award confirms that our DataOps.live platform powered exceptional success and productivity across a myriad of Snowflake customers globally. I want to sincerely thank Snowflake's Andrew Helgeson, our partner manager, for his great support and collaboration in our partnership journey. The time of data apps is here and our future has never been brighter."

Learn more about DataOps.live and Snowflake at https://www.dataops.live/product . Be sure to check out the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 keynotes live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter /X .

About DataOps.live

DataOps.live – the Data Products company™, delivers productivity breakthroughs for data teams by enabling agile DevOps automation (#TrueDataOps) and a powerful Developer Experience (DX) to modern data platforms. The DataOps.live SaaS platform brings automation, orchestration, continuous testing and unified observability to deliver the Data Products you want at the speed the business needs. DataOps.live is a global company funded by Notion Capital, Anthos Capital, and Snowflake Ventures, with enterprise clients including Roche Diagnostics, Snowflake, Digikey, and OneWeb. For more information, visit www.dataops.live.

