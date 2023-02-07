DataOps.live Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for DataOps Tools

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to this Market Guide report, "by 2025, a data engineering team guided by DataOps practices and tools will be 10 times more productive than teams that do not use DataOps." Exciting news that aligns with the results of DataOps.live customers.

"It's an important milestone for us, as many technologies never get this far," says Patrick Connolly, VP of Evangelism & Enablement, DataOps.live. "We think these reports by Gartner can have a significant impact on IT strategy. And while this validation is nice to have, it's something we've known all along."

Connolly adds, "We were pleased to see DataOps.live included in this Market Guide. There's been a lot of noise from point/niche tools that clearly don't fulfil the Seven Pillars of #TrueDataOps, so by that measure we're the only solution able to deliver that all-important integrated view across data pipeline lifecycles: a single pane of glass."

One of the key findings mentioned in this report states, "Many clients tell us that a DataOps tool is becoming a necessity to reduce the use of custom solutions and manual efforts around data pipeline operations. Buyers seek DataOps tools to streamline their data operations," according to Gartner Inc.

"We're at an important point in the DataOps journey and we believe that this aligns quite well with the concept of #TrueDataOps and the DataOps.live approach," says Justin Mullen, co-founder and CEO of DataOps.live.

"DataOps tools eliminate various inefficiencies and misalignments between data management and consumption users and use cases by streamlining data delivery processes and operationalizing data artifacts (platforms, pipelines and products). The core capabilities for DataOps tools include orchestration, observability, test automation, deployment automation and environment management." – Gartner, Inc.

Source: Gartner, Inc. - Market Guide for DataOps Tools – research note published 5 December 2022, Analysts: Robert Thanaraj, Sharat Menon, Ankush Jain.





GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About DataOps.live

DataOps.live - the Data Product company, delivers productivity breakthroughs for data teams by enabling agile DevOps automation (#TrueDataOps) and a powerful Developer Experience (DX) to modern data platforms. The DataOps.live SaaS platform brings automation, orchestration, continuous testing and unified observability to deliver the Data Products you want at the speed the business needs. DataOps.live is a global company funded by Anthos Capital and Snowflake Ventures, with enterprise clients including Roche Diagnostics and OneWeb. For more information, visit www.dataops.live or connect with the team on LinkedIn or Twitter.

