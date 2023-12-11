DataOps.live to Deliver a Streamlined Data Management Process for Snowflake's Global Technical Sales Teams

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live, The Data Products Company™, today announced that Snowflake has licensed the DataOps.live platform to prepare and deliver technical sales demonstrations for its global customers. The speed and productivity gains of the enhanced process, called Snowflake Solutions Center, are cost effective and will accelerate sales performance, impacting business insights that are made available to management.

"Snowflake's collaboration with DataOps.live will enhance the efficiency, productivity, and value our Sales Engineers bring to our selling efficiency," said Eve Besant, SVP Worldwide Sales Engineering at Snowflake.

The Snowflake Solutions Center, supported by the DataOps.live platform, will enable Snowflake users to seamlessly configure, build, test, and deploy data projects and data products for sales demonstration purposes. This comprehensive and collaborative solution includes the following features:

  • Solutions Catalog: Enables users to build and maintain a solutions catalog of Snowflake data product demonstrations.

  • One-Click Deployment: Allows Sales Engineers to effortlessly deploy new instances of Snowflake data product demonstrations with a single click.

  • Lifecycle Management: Manages the entire lifecycle of these data products.

  • Declarative Infrastructure Management: Utilizes DataOps.live's SOLE engine for full declarative management of Snowflake infrastructure.

  • CI/CD and Orchestration: Capabilities that enable efficient project management.
  • Python Orchestration: Delivers streamlined workflows.

  • Git Workflow and Governance: Ensures effective governance with full Git workflow and governance features.

  • DataOps Development Environment: Allows users to utilize the unique cloud-based IDE using VS code and Git for enhanced productivity.

  • Snowpark Applications: Users can now build Snowpark applications with ease.

  • Streamlit and Snowflake Native Apps: Effortlessly deploy Streamlit and Snowflake Native Apps.

The solution provided to Snowflake has been tested for many months by a core team of Sales Engineering (SE) leaders and participants from across the globe in a collaborative process to ensure success. A total of 750 Snowflake SEs are anticipated to be trained and onboarded in the coming months to leverage the benefits of the DataOps.live platform in their sales process.  

"We have worked closely as a partner of Snowflake since 2017 and welcomed Snowflake Ventures as an investor in DataOps.live in 2021, so this collaborative solution is a great honor for us. As the platform to support the Snowflake Solution Center, we look forward to helping them enhance the efficiency and productivity of their solution selling process and drive real value on a daily basis," said Justin Mullen, co-Founder and CEO, DataOps.live.

"We are so proud to expand our collaboration with Snowflake and to now include them as a strategic customer," said John F. Marchese, EVP Strategic Business, Alliances & Channels, DataOps.live. "This agreement marks a significant step forward in Snowflake's commitment to provide their worldwide SEs and other customer-facing technical sales staff with cutting-edge DataOps capabilities. Their belief in, and selection of, DataOps.live is an incredible endorsement for our unique ability to create value and drive ROI in business outcomes."

For more information about DataOps.live and how it can power your Data Science and Data Products initiatives, please visit www.dataops.live .

About DataOps.live
DataOps.live – the Data Products company, delivers productivity breakthroughs for data teams by enabling agile DevOps automation (#TrueDataOps) and a powerful Developer Experience (DX) to modern data platforms. The DataOps.live SaaS platform brings automation, orchestration, continuous testing and unified observability to deliver the Data Products you want at the speed the business needs. DataOps.live is a global company funded by Notion Capital, Anthos Capital and Snowflake Ventures, with enterprise clients including Roche Diagnostics and OneWeb. For more information, visit www.dataops.live.

