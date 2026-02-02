DataOps.live's John Marchese Recognized as a 2026 CRN® Channel Chief

CRN honors Channel Leader for powering Partner innovation and strategic channels growth for the dataOps automation leader

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live , the Data Products Company, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company—has selected John Marchese , Chief Partner Officer and EVP of Strategic Business, for inclusion in the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This is the third time Marchese has been selected, twice while serving at DataOps.live. The annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry. The new Channel Chiefs are featured on CRN.com here.

Bringing more than 25 years of experience across technology innovation, strategic business planning, and partner-driven growth, Marchese oversees the Company's strategic partnerships and business development initiatives. His focus is on cultivating long-term, high-impact relationships with Snowflake and its worldwide network of ISVs, SIs/GSIs, cloud platforms (AWS), and channel partners. Through his efforts, he helped cultivate DataOps.live's longtime, strategic partnership with Snowflake, solidifying and strengthening their alliance, which includes pivotal milestones such as:

Strategic Investment: In early 2025, Snowflake Ventures deepened its investment in DataOps.live to accelerate their joint product roadmap for data pipeline automation. This resulted in a PLG Marketplace Launch of DataOps.live's Dynamic Suite, featuring Snowflake Native Apps designed to automate CI/CD and dbt™ transformations directly within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Major Customer Use Case and Expansion: As commercial lead for the Snowflake Solution Central (SSC) Platform sale over the past three years, Marchese directed the utilization of DataOps.live from a single-use pilot to a multi-use case expansion. Today, it has grown into a mission-critical, multi-year strategic enablement system embedded across Snowflake's global go-to-market engine to drive sales demos, hands-on-labs, and hackathons to accelerate Snowflake GTM success.

Industry Recognition: DataOps.live earned Snowflake Elite Partner Status, and was named the Snowflake Data Cloud Product Growth Partner of the Year in 2024, and the Snowflake Observability Product Partner of the Year in 2025.

By consistently delivering advanced tools for Snowflake's evolving ecosystem, DataOps.live helps organizations streamline their data engineering and cloud management. With native integration, DataOps.live empowers teams to ship code faster and more securely, bridging the gap between initial development and enterprise-grade production. The Company also addresses the AI-readiness gap by streamlining data product delivery, automating CI/CD, providing continuous observability and enforcing governance.

"The CRN Channel Chiefs list honors the most influential leaders in the global partner ecosystem who drive collaboration, fuel innovation, and enable shared success," said Nick Halsey, CEO of DataOps.live. "John's passion and proven success in building strategic, collaborative partnerships have been instrumental in establishing DataOps.live as a market leader, helping customers gain the visibility, automation, and governance required to trust their data, AI outcomes, and the data products built on them. We are proud to see him recognized and celebrated as a core member of our leadership team."

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. They accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit www.thechannelco.com.

"Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

About DataOps.live

DataOps.live is the DataOps automation platform that helps enterprises operationalize data for trusted AI. With built-in automation, observability, and governance, DataOps.live enables data teams to deliver reusable AI data products and scale their impact across the business. Backed by Snowflake Ventures, Anthos Capital and Notion Capital, DataOps.live partners with global enterprises to make their data AI-ready.

