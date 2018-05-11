DataPath Appoints Board Member as New President and Chief Executive Officer

Kamal is an international business executive with extensive experience in driving revenue and profitable growth. He most recently served as Chief Engineer and Senior Director of Technical Services at SAIC. Prior to his 10-plus years at SAIC, Kamal served as Founder and CEO, Senior Vice President and General Manager, and Vice President of Engineering at advanced networking technology companies. He has led businesses to strong growth in both domestic and international markets. Kamal is a frequent contributor to major conferences and white papers and is recognized as a thought leader in the areas of advanced military networks and emerging wireless and satellite communication technologies.

"This is the perfect time for Sherin to become DataPath's next CEO as we continue to scale to better meet the needs of our customers," said Chris Melton, Chairman of the Board. "Today, our customers—be they military, civilian government or commercial enterprises—have set a frenzied pace for modernizing their operating capabilities. They have trusted DataPath to provide innovative wireless and satellite solutions and on-site technical field services globally. Sherin's business and technology expertise will ensure DataPath continues to be a trusted partner."

About DataPath® Inc.

DataPath excels in advanced and secure communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a wide range of field communications and information technology products, including satellite communication systems, network management software, and cybersecurity services. All of our offerings are backed by 24x7 customer care and global field support. At DataPath we are passionate about helping our clients achieve mission success. For more information, visit www.datapath.com.

