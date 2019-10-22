DataPath Completes Client-Focused, Market-Driven Reorganization

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employer-sponsored benefits administration, announced today the completion of a reorganization to more closely align the company's leadership structure with its client-focused, market-driven approach to product and industry leadership.

To enhance DataPath's focus on clients, the company has merged its development and IT teams and appointed Adam Rockers as Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, he will be responsible for ensuring that DataPath continues to deliver market-leading technology to its clients while also tightening development timelines and optimizing deployment processes. Rockers expanded further by saying, "Bringing together the development and IT organizations will enable us to accelerate our Infrastructure as Code initiative and complete our transition into a Continuous Deployment framework for our cloud-based platforms." Rockers joined the company in 2002 and has worked very closely with DataPath clients for almost twenty years to design and develop software platforms to manage account-based plans such as FSAs, HSAs, and HRAs in addition to COBRA administration and payment solutions.

Additional organizational changes that support the company's client-focused approach include the formation of a dedicated Client Services organization to provide high touch account management services, excellent technical support, and responsive customer service. Zack Truemper has been named Head of Client Services and will lead the new department, reporting to Sean Cox, Chief Revenue Officer. Previously, Truemper managed DataPath's software technical support team.

Finally, the company's marketing and product organizations have been consolidated into a single department under Bo Armstrong, Chief Marketing Officer, to facilitate the transition of DataPath's product strategy to a more market-driven approach. Armstrong joined DataPath in 2014 to lead the company's marketing department. Previously, he held leadership positions in both marketing and product organizations with software and technology companies ranging in size from Fortune 500 to start-ups. Armstrong said, "This is absolutely the right time to bring together our Marketing and Product organizations. With this change, DataPath will be in a better position to enhance our technology and product set in a manner that is tightly bound to client needs and market demand."

John Robbins, Jr., DataPath president and CEO, said, "This realignment of our leadership structure demonstrates that DataPath's emphasis on delivering products that help TPAs grow with 'no boundaries' is far more than just a marketing slogan. No other solutions provider is more client-focused and market-driven than DataPath – period," he said. "Our company is completely focused on providing the benefits administration market with the innovative products, quality services, and unrivaled customer support that current and prospective clients need, demand, and deserve."

About DataPath: Founded in 1984, DataPath is the longest running software company in the consumer directed healthcare industry. Summit is the industry's only cloud-based platform designed for seamless CDH account and COBRA benefits administration. Learn more at dpath.com.

