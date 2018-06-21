DataPath Honored with Digital Health Award® Gold Award for Employee Education, Engagement Program for Clients

Launched last year, DataPath's Captain Contributor program is a comprehensive education initiative designed to engage employees with their employer-sponsored healthcare benefits. The title character, Captain Contributor, and his sidekick, Betty the Benefactress, help people better understand Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), COBRA and similar tax-advantaged benefit plans. The multimedia program includes a website, recurring blog articles, comic books, videos, sales support materials, and a year-round interactive social media presence on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

"Our goal in creating The Adventures of Captain Contributor was to provide employees with a well-rounded approach to healthcare consumer education," said Bo Armstrong, chief marketing officer at DataPath. "It's an honor to be recognized by HIRC for having developed, to use their description, one of 'the world's best digital health resources'."

To win the 2018 Digital Health Gold Award, DataPath's Adventures of Captain Contributor program competed with other consumer-oriented health resources from well-known healthcare organizations and employee benefits administration providers.

The HIRC is a clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields, and the purpose of the Digital Health Awards is to recognize high-quality digital health resources for consumers and health professionals. Now in its 20th year, the competition is held each Spring and Fall. Spring 2018 winners were announced on June 15.

About DataPath: Founded in 1984, DataPath, Inc., is a leading technology provider for healthcare benefits administration. Their cloud-based Summit solution is the industry's only platform designed specifically for seamless CDH account, HSA, and COBRA administration. For more information about Summit and The Adventures of Captain Contributor, visit dpath.com.

