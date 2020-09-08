DataPath publishes whitepaper focused on helping TPAs increase adoption of healthcare benefits accounts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading technology provider for consumer directed healthcare account and COBRA administration, has published a whitepaper titled, "How to Maximize Account Adoption During Enrollment Season and Deliver a Better Benefits Experience." The whitepaper provides insights on employer-sponsored benefit packages, employee satisfaction with their benefits, and how third party administrators (TPAs) can increase account adoption during enrollment season.

In the paper, DataPath examines the key reasons employers should offer more substantial benefits and how a benefits package shapes employee views of the company. While studies show that employees are generally satisfied with what their employers offer, account adoption is still lacking according to the whitepaper. TPAs can use this knowledge and an in-depth understanding of employee demographics to formulate a pro-active approach to open enrollment.

"Open enrollment is a stressful time for everyone," says Bo Armstrong, DataPath's Chief Marketing Officer. "For TPAs to be successful and present a quality experience with tangible results, it is important to devise a strategy that persuades employees to enroll in their benefits. This whitepaper provides TPAs with proven approaches that can help them reach those employee groups and hopefully engage them enough to take advantage of their available benefits."

In 2017, DataPath expanded its expertise beyond technology solutions and began stressing the importance of employee education and engagement. The company's award-winning program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor™, has gained national recognition for its simple and straightforward approach to benefits education.

Read the whitepaper here.

About DataPath: Founded in 1984, DataPath is a privately-owned company headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. DataPath Summit is the industry's first cloud-based solution for FSA, HRA, HSA, COBRA and billing administration. Learn more at dpath.com.

