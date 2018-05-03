DataPath White Paper Analyzes HSA Profitability and Potential Administration Solutions for TPAs

The white paper, entitled "How TPAs Can Overcome Potential Pitfalls to Deliver a Unified HSA Experience and Maximize Earnings," also examines various technology solutions available for HSA management services. Some platforms promote flexibility with options that require a multitude of additional vendor relationships. Depending on the administration setup, this can lead to additional work for TPAs and frustration for employers and account holders.

The white paper proposes that a turnkey, all-in-one solution that offers HSA administration, custodial banking and integrated investments may provide a better overall experience for everyone involved.

"Many TPAs are looking to join the HSA market. Administering HSAs can be highly profitable, and they need the right solution to offer a first-rate experience to their clients and account holders," says Bo Armstrong, chief marketing officer at DataPath. "With so many platforms out there, evaluating the possibilities and what each means for their business is crucial to a TPA's success."

Read the white paper.

