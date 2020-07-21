DataPath's Captain Contributor Program Earns Web-based Digital Health Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for third party benefits administration, was selected as a winner in the 22nd annual Digital Health Awards® program. The company was honored with a Silver Award in Web-based Digital Health for captaincontributor.com, the company's official website for its employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor™.

"During COVID-19, the internet has become an even more valuable resource for people to get the information they need. We take a lot of pride in creating a first-rate website that provides accurate information about healthcare benefits," says Bo Armstrong, Chief Marketing Officer at DataPath. "It is an honor to be recognized by this prestigious industry organization."

This is the second award that the Captain Contributor program has received in 2020 and the seventh award overall. DataPath launched the successful program in 2017, with the mission of providing healthcare consumers with accessible, easy to understand information about their healthcare benefit accounts in a fun and engaging format. The website features a bi-weekly blog, videos, account overviews, and podcasts.

The Captain Contributor program covers a range of employee healthcare benefits, including Flexible Spending Accounts, Health Savings Accounts, Health Reimbursement Arrangements, and COBRA, among other employee-sponsored benefits. In addition to a website, the program features comic books, social media accounts, and other materials – some available exclusively for DataPath clients.

The Digital Health Awards program is organized by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), a national clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields. This competition — held each spring and fall — recognizes the world's best digital health resources.

About DataPath: Founded in 1984, DataPath creates technology solutions for the administration of employee-sponsored healthcare benefit accounts. The company's cloud-based Summit platform is the industry's first all-in-one solution for CDH account, HSA, COBRA and Billing administration. Learn more at dpath.com.

Contact: Erin Carlile, [email protected], 614-540-5520

SOURCE DataPath, Inc.

