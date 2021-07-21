Dataprise Acquires Wireless Watchdogs, Adding Industry Leading Mobility Managed Services to its Strategic IT Managed Services Portfolio

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataprise, a leading strategic IT managed service provider, today announced the acquisition of Wireless Watchdogs, a leading provider of mobility managed services. The addition of Wireless Watchdogs broadens Dataprise's end-to-end managed services portfolio and gives clients one strategic IT partner to manage their complete technology strategy and user experience from mobility and desktop to infrastructure, cloud and cybersecurity. This acquisition also extends Dataprise's footprint in the US West Coast region.

"Mobile and IoT devices are deeply woven in the fabric of business yet too often mobility strategy and management are siloed from strategic IT management. With this acquisition we are joining two leaders in these respective industries to solve this challenge. Together we will deliver a holistic and aligned solution portfolio supported by one strategic IT partner," said Steve Lewis, CEO of Dataprise. "We are thrilled to welcome Wireless Watchdogs employees, clients and partners to the Dataprise family and look forward to future success together."

Founded in 2001, Wireless Watchdogs delivers one of the most comprehensive managed mobility services (MMS) on the market and supports 350+ clients. Wireless Watchdogs provides full end-to-end mobility management services from mobile strategy, procurement and deployment to configuration, support and management of devices companywide. While Wireless Watchdogs solutions expand Dataprise's offering to meet additional client needs, Dataprise brings a broad portfolio of strategic IT services to Wireless Watchdogs' clients.

"We are excited to be joining a company that shares our passion for customer success and our commitment to technology innovation. Our customers will benefit from the additional resources and capabilities Dataprise brings, including premier offerings around managed infrastructure, managed cybersecurity and managed end-user," said David Schwartz, President, Wireless Watchdogs. "Additionally, becoming part of Dataprise also gives our employees even greater growth and career development opportunities."

Dataprise is a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm.

Founded in 1995, Dataprise believes that technology should enable our clients to be the absolute best at what they do. This commitment to client success is why Dataprise is recognized as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to strategic midmarket CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers best-in-class managed cybersecurity, managed infrastructure and managed end-user services that transform business, enhance user experiences, and eliminate risks.

Dataprise has offices across the United States, employs 300+ of the industry's best and brightest, and supports more than 1,000 clients.

