DataRails Hires "Dream Team" with New CFO, VP of Sales, VP of Marketing, and VP of Product

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataRails , the leading provider of next-generation financial reporting for SMEs, today announced four executive hires as the company's growth accelerates. The appointments follow DataRails' latest funding announcement of a $43.5M Series A which closed June and is currently being used to fuel the company's rapid expansion in the US, UK and Canadian small and medium-sized business market. In the past year, DataRails has doubled its valuation and customer base, and is expected to hit 1,300 customers by the end of 2022.

Zviki Shimon, DataRails' newly appointed CFO, brings vast financial expertise from previous positions as CFO at CloudEndure (acquired by Amazon Web Services in 2019) and publicly traded Israeli IT company Retalix (acquired by NCR). Zviki holds a CPA and LLM and is widely recognized as a thought leader in innovative finance and technology.

Yair Areli joins as Senior Vice President, Global Sales. Yair spent the last decade at Sisense where he played a key role in building and developing Sisense's US sales team. Yair joined Sisense at a pre revenue stage and left when the company was well over $100M in ARR and was pivotal in their path to tech unicorn as the leader of the Americas team. Yair holds a BSc in Industrial Engineering from Tel Aviv University and an MBA from the College of Management Academic Studies.

Nir Mandel will be joining DataRails as VP of Product Management. Mandel previously worked at Rapyd, a global Fintech-as-a-Service platform, where he managed the scaling of the product core functionality. Additionally, Nir founded Clarus.io, a cloud based Regtech platform, helping payment companies to manage fraud and money laundering risks. Over the last 15 years, Nir held various product and advisory positions in the financial services space.

Aviv Canaani joins as VP of Marketing. He formerly served as VP of Marketing at Workiz, the leading field service management software, and previously led B2B marketing teams at IBM and Natural Intelligence. Aviv also teaches a course about "Startup Marketing" at Reichman University.

DataRails is revolutionizing the way financial professionals analyze and report their data without changing their basic work methodologies. This is accomplished via a cutting-edge platform that automates the process of consolidating, analyzing and reporting financial data. The platform allows users to gain access to a comprehensive understanding and advanced insights into their businesses, save valuable time and manpower assembling financial reports, and ensure compliance with ever-changing regulations.

Additional new hires to the DataRails leadership team include Adi Enoch, VP, Human Resources, and Tal Goori, VP Customer Success.

"We are thrilled to have built a world class executive team at a pivotal time in our journey. The past year has been one of global opportunities for CFOs of small-and medium-sized businesses who are putting financial planning and analytics at the forefront of their future growth. Our innovative financial planning and solution is critical in consolidating SMEs' data and automating financial processes. With their combined decades of experience, we look forward to the new additions to our leadership team including, Nir, Yair, Zviki and Aviv helping us to blaze the path to market leadership," Didi Gurfinkel, Co-Founder & CEO at DataRails.

DataRails is revolutionizing the way financial professionals analyze and report their data without changing their basic work methodologies. This is accomplished via a cutting-edge platform that automates the process of consolidating, analyzing and reporting financial data. This allows users to gain access to a comprehensive understanding and advanced insights into their businesses, save valuable time and manpower assembling financial reports, and ensure compliance with ever-changing regulations. Founded in 2015, DataRails currently serves hundreds of clients and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

