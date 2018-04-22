DataRails Wins 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Award

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DataRails, the spreadsheet management platform for enterprise companies, has won the Red Herring Top 100 Europe award, recognizing Europe's leading private companies and celebrating startups' innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

"We are honored and delighted to be Red Herring award winners," said Didi Gurfinkel, DataRails co-founder and CEO. "DataRails' innovative technology is reshaping the way enterprise companies around the globe harness the power of data. We take great pride in being recognized for helping companies reimagine their spreadsheets. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank our investors, customers and employees for helping us reach this point."

Red Herring Top 100 Europe selects the award winners from approximately 1,200 privately financed companies each year in the European Region. Since 1996, Red Herring has kept tabs on these up-and-comers, and the Top 100 list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising new companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring's editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Alibaba, Facebook, Google, SalesForce.com, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube would change the way we live and work. Thousands of the most interesting and innovative companies have graced the Top 100 list over the years.

"In 2018, selecting the top achievers was by no means a small feat," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "In fact, we had the toughest time in years because so many entrepreneurs had crossed significant milestones so early in the European tech ecosystem. But after much thought, rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across Europe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe DataRails embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture."

Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technological innovation, management quality, overall business strategy and market penetration. This assessment was complemented by a review of the track records and standings of similar startups in the same verticals, allowing Red Herring to make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models in Europe.

About DataRails

DataRails helps enterprise companies take control of and automate Excel-based business processes without changing the way users work. Its patented spreadsheet management platform harnesses the power of data through consolidation, version control and instant insights. DataRails also ensures a clear audit trail, security and regulatory compliance, and all from within the current Excel environment. For more information, visit DataRails.com.

