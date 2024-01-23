DataScan Announces Appointment of New Board of Directors

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataScan, a leading provider of innovative financial solutions designed for commercial lenders, proudly announces the appointment of a distinguished group to its Board of Directors. This strategic move exemplifies DataScan's unwavering dedication to a robust growth strategy, aligning with top leaders within their respective industries, thereby furnishing DataScan with an unparalleled competitive edge. The recently appointed board members bring abundant experience and expertise spanning automotive, technology, and financial services, reinforcing and elevating DataScan's commitment to excellence.

Doug Betts | President, Automotive Division at J.D. Power
Doug is the President of the Automotive Division at J.D. Power and leads the strategy and operations for J.D. Power's entire automotive division across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. With a background at Apple, Inc., FCAChrysler Automobiles, Nissan Motor Corp, and Toyota Motor Manufacturing, he provides valuable insights into the automotive industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech.

Ron Frey | Founder, RL Frey, Inc.
For over three decades, Ron has been an innovator and leader in the automotive industry. With a rich history as an entrepreneur who has served in key leadership roles, including Chief Strategy Officer with AutoNation and Global Chief Strategy Officer for CDK Global, he is now an industry advisor and strategist specializing in innovation and technology. Ron is a respected thought leader on the evolution taking place in the automotive industry. In his role as a director, he brings with him a wealth of operational experience, deep industry intelligence, and an inspired vision for the future.

Jennifer Baker | CTO, Synovus Bank
Jennifer has been an integral part of Synovus Bank since 2015, ascending to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in 2020. Leveraging over two decades of experience as a Strategic Financial Services Executive, she brings a sophisticated skill set to the board. In addition to her CTO responsibilities, Jennifer holds a variety of positions, including President for Synovus Women In Technology (WIT), and within Atlanta Fintech forums and associations.

DataScan CEO Brian Koprowski expressed his excitement about the new appointments, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional leaders to DataScan's Board of Directors. Their diverse expertise and industry knowledge will not only strengthen our leadership team but also reinforce our dedication to delivering industry-leading products and services. Their guidance will be instrumental as we navigate the exciting opportunities and challenges ahead."

Doug, Ron, and Jennifer join DataScan at an exciting juncture, and their insights will be invaluable as DataScan continues to expand its horizons. DataScan looks forward to the board's contributions as they collectively help drive DataScan to new heights, setting new standards of excellence in the commercial lending industry.

About DataScan
DataScan is a leader in providing banks and financial institutions with a holistic approach to wholesale portfolio and inventory risk management. DataScan's solutions suite allows lenders to create transparency and improve efficiencies while mitigating risk. With over 30 years of experience, DataScan's expertise can revolutionize your business's wholesale loan ecosystem.

