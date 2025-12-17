Datasea Advances Deployment of an Acoustics + AI-Driven Next-Generation Beauty & Health Intelligence System, Addressing a Multi-Billion-Dollar China Market Opportunity

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. ("Datasea"), a subsidiary of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS), today announced a strategic partnership with Shenzhen Yizhimei Technology Co., Ltd. ("Yizhimei"). Datasea will empower Yizhimei with its Acoustics + AI technologies to develop a next-generation Acoustics Digital AI Shampooing Robot and Beauty & Health Intelligence System, supporting the accelerated digital transformation of China's beauty and health industry.

Leveraging Datasea's capabilities in acoustic high-tech innovation, AI algorithms, intelligent hardware integration, and digital service platforms, the collaboration will deploy a full-stack system covering user operations, health detection, multimodal data intelligence, and AI-enhanced robotics, enabling agent-based intelligent service capabilities across operational and service scenarios. The initiative is designed to elevate the industry from traditional, experience-driven operating models to data-driven and intelligent service paradigms.

Comprehensive System & Service Capabilities: Building Industry-Level Digital Infrastructure

Under this collaboration, Datasea will integrate the complete Acoustics Digital AI • Beauty & Health System into Yizhimei's operational framework, enabling its existing and future nationwide store network to operate with unified, scalable, and replicable digital capabilities.

1. Intelligent User & Operations Management

Powered by Datasea's proprietary AI engine—including user profiling, behavioral analytics, service matching, and repurchase prediction—stores can transition from manual, offline operations to data-driven intelligent management. This transformation improves service efficiency and customer retention, while simultaneously reducing expansion and management costs and establishing a scalable, replicable, and sustainably profitable store model.

2. Acoustics + AI Hardware Empowerment

Datasea will embed its acoustic algorithms, sensing technologies, and AI recognition models into Yizhimei's intelligent robotics products, enabling:

High-precision health and condition assessments

Sleep analysis and improvement

Sound-wave–based intervention functions

Environmental cleansing and air purification through acoustic sterilization

With these capabilities, the hardware evolves from a single-function device into an intelligent health-service terminal, significantly enhancing product competitiveness and differentiation, while establishing a reinforced technological barrier that supports long-term competitive advantages.

Through its full-stack capabilities spanning users → stores → headquarters → hardware → cloud, Datasea's intelligent system enables partners to accelerate the transition from basic service productization to comprehensive service intelligence, providing a holistic digital foundation that supports both current operations and long-term network expansion.

Collaboration Revenue Model: Scalable, Predictable, and Linked to Real Transactions

Datasea will generate multiple long-term revenue streams directly tied to the actual operating performance of the cooperative store network, including:

System Settlement Service Fees

Datasea will retain no less than 0.1% of all online transaction flows processed through the system, including transactions generated by more than 3,000 designated stores.

Technology Service Fees

From the first cohort of 3,000 designated stores, Datasea will receive 3% of total online and offline gross sales, reflecting the long-term value contribution of Datasea's system and technologies.

E-Commerce Platform Service Fees

Datasea will receive 0.5% of all revenue generated from Yizhimei's online mall.

To ensure stable project execution, the parties have agreed that Datasea will receive a minimum annual revenue guarantee of RMB 1.2 million. If actual revenues fall below this threshold, Yizhimei will make up the difference. This mechanism provides predictable investment returns and reflects both parties' confidence in the long-term value of the collaboration.

Expanding Market Opportunity: China's Beauty & Health Industry Entering a Multi-Billion-Dollar Growth Phase

According to industry research reports published by Grand View Research (2024), and Fortune Business Insights (2024):

China's beauty and wellness ("Beauty & Health") market is estimated to exceed RMB 1.5 trillion (approximately USD 210 billion) in total size, with sustained high single-digit to double-digit annual growth driven by consumption upgrading and technological innovation;

in total size, with sustained high single-digit to double-digit annual growth driven by consumption upgrading and technological innovation; The digital beauty, smart health management, and non-invasive wellness technology segments are among the fastest-growing sub-sectors, benefiting from increasing demand for personalized services, data-driven operations, and intelligent devices;

are among the fastest-growing sub-sectors, benefiting from increasing demand for personalized services, data-driven operations, and intelligent devices; AI-enabled systems, intelligent hardware, and integrated digital platforms are expected to become core infrastructure supporting the next phase of industry standardization, scalability, and chain expansion.

Datasea's Acoustics + AI technology roadmap aligns closely with these structural growth trends, positioning the Company to capture emerging opportunities at the intersection of beauty services, health management, intelligent hardware, and digital platforms in China's rapidly expanding Beauty & Health ecosystem.

CEO Statement

The CEO, Ms. Zhixin liu, commented:

"The beauty and wellness industry is entering a phase of deep digital and intelligent transformation. This collaboration is far more than a system deployment or product upgrade—it represents the introduction of Datasea's core strengths in acoustic technology, AI algorithms, platform architecture, and intelligent hardware into a high-potential industry scenario.

By combining the Acoustics Digital AI • Beauty & Health System with AI-powered acoustic devices, we aim to help every partner store achieve replicable, manageable, and sustainable growth. We believe this collaboration will not only reshape operating models and user experiences, but also create long-term structural value for the entire industry."

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc. ("Datasea") is a leading provider of products, services, and solutions for enterprise and retail customers in two innovative industries, acoustic high tech and 5G-AI multimodal digitalization. The Company's advanced R&D technology serves as the core infrastructure and backbone for its products. Its 5G multimodal digital segment operates on a cloud platform based on AI. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies, precision manufacturing, and ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound technology in its acoustics business to combat viruses and prevent human infections, and it is also developing applications in medical ultrasonic cosmetology. In July 2023, Datasea established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware, in a strategic move to enter the U.S. markets and to mark its global expansion plan. For additional information, please visit www.dataseainc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

