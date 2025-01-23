Datasea Announces Continued Expansion with Agreements to Place its Acoustic High-Tech Products in an Additional 200 Beauty Stores in Northern China

With the New Agreements, Products to be Placed in a Total of 463 New Stores with

Total Projected Sales of 260,000 Units and Revenue of $19 Million

Expected by Year End 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea Inc. (Nasdaq: DTSS), a Nevada-based digital technology company specializing in acoustic high-tech and 5G AI multimodal digital innovation ("Datasea" or "the Company"), today announced a major update for its acoustic high-tech business. Following the successful signing of agreements with 263 beauty salons and body care stores in Northern China at the end of December 2024, Guozhong Haoze (Beijing) Technology Ltd. ("Guozhong Haoze"), a subsidiary of the Chinese operating company contractually controlled by the Company, has now entered into 12 additional agreements with health management companies in Tianjin, one of the largest cities in China, further expanding its reach in January 2025 (the "New Agreements"). The Agreements will place Datasea's acoustic high-tech products in an additional 200 beauty stores across key Northern Chinese markets, including Hebei Province, which are expected to drive sales of 120,000 additional units and provide added revenue of approximately $8.2 million by year end 2025.

Pursuant to the New Agreements, the Company is targeting the sale of an estimated 120,000 units of Datasea's acoustic high-tech products which comprise acoustic sterilizers, sleep products and 5G+AI Digital Service Systems specifically developed for the beauty industry. The New Agreements demonstrate the growing market acceptance of Datasea's acoustic high-tech products and the successful implementation of its strategic plan to position these products in certain sectors including the beauty and body care industry.

As of today, Datasea has placed its acoustic high-tech products in total 263 beauty salons and body care stores targeting a projected sale of 140,000 units and revenue of $11 million by calendar year end 2025.

Ms. Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, commented, "We are very pleased to announce our latest progress in the dynamic scaling of our acoustic high-tech products. We also anticipate developing additional avenues for our innovative healthy-living systems which will further amplify our sales of acoustic high-tech segment. The positive response from our new partners validates the market's confidence in our acoustic high-tech products and 5G+AI Digital Systems, and we expect that this momentum will continue to accelerate throughout 2025. We believe that those new Agreements will help us achieve our forecasted full-year revenue of $90 million for our fiscal year ended June 30, 2025."

Key Aspects of the New Agreements

Increased Reach for Acoustic High-Tech Products Datasea partners with 12 health management companies in Tianjin and Hebei to place its products in 200 additional beauty stores.

and to place its products in 200 additional beauty stores. The primary products in the agreements include the Ultrasonic Sterilizer and the Non-Contact Sleep Aid.

These advanced acoustic products aim to improve service quality and enhance customer experience in partnered stores. Expansion of 5G+AI Digital Beauty System The Company will continue to deploy its 5G+AI Digital System tailored for beauty industry needs, offering personalized customer services, data-driven marketing, and efficient store management.

The system enables optimized service workflows, AI-powered customer insights, and enhances retail store operations, helping stores offer more customized and efficient services to their customers. Revenue Growth and Market Validation New agreements to drive sales of 120,000 units with a projected additional revenue of approximately $8.2 Million by year end 2025.

by year end 2025. This expansion builds on the momentum from the 263 stores announced on January 6, 2025 and reinforces the positive market reception of Datasea's products and systems.

Foundation for Continued Growth and Expansion

The Company remains focused on expanding its footprint across Northern China, with plans to increase the number of partnered stores up to 10,000 beauty and body care locations in the coming years, covering additional provinces and Cities including Beijing and Inner Mongolia. Datasea aims to continue driving sales growth in its acoustic high-tech product segment while delivering value through its 5G+AI Digital System, which enhances customer service and helps its partners optimize business operations.

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea is a leading provider of products, services, and solutions for enterprise and retail customers in converging and innovative industries, Acoustics High tech, and 5G+AI multimodal digital platform, especially focusing on ultrasonic, infrasound, and directional sound technology. The Company's advanced R&D technology serves as the core infrastructure and backbone for its products. Its 5G multimodal digital segment operates on a cloud platform based on AI. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies in intelligent acoustics, utilizing ultrasonic sterilization to combat viruses and prevent human infections, and is also developing innovations in directional sound and medical ultrasonic cosmetology. In July 2023, Datasea established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware, in a strategic move to mark its global presence. This underlies Datasea's commitment to Acoustics High tech and its intent to offer leading edge acoustic solutions to the U.S. market. For additional information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Investor and Media Contact:

Datasea Inc. Investor relations

Email: investorrelations@shuhaixinxi.com

Precept Investor Relations LLC

David Rudnick

+1 646-694-8538

[email protected]

SOURCE Datasea Inc.