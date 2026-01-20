Datasea Inc. and Its Partner Yizhimei Technology Jointly Launch an 18-Month Channel Execution Plan for Acoustic Haircare Robots

Supporting Phased Deployment of up to 10,000 Units Across a USD 215 Billion Beauty and Wellness Market

BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea Inc. (the "Company" or "Datasea"), a technology company specializing in acoustic high-tech innovation and AI-driven multimodal systems, today announced that Guozhong Times (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd, a variable interest entity of Datasea Inc., together with its partner Yizhimei Technology, has officially launched an 18-month channel sales and market expansion execution plan. The plan is designed to accelerate the commercial deployment and market adoption of the collaboratively acoustic-driven haircare robots and related solutions across health management and consumer-facing service scenarios.

Channel Execution Plan: Scaling Deployment Through an "Effective Market Terminal" Framework

According to Channel Execution Plan, the relevant parties intend to advance, on a phased basis, the deployment of approximately 10,000 "effective market terminals," each corresponding to an acoustic haircare robot, in order to support the pace of commercialization of its products and solutions.

These "effective market terminals" primarily include the following two pathways:

Venue-Owner Channel

Under the venue-owner channel pathway, Yizhimei and the Company treat the sale of complete acoustic haircare robot units and integrated equipment solutions as the core revenue driver. Through cooperation with partner-operated health lifestyle venues, venue owners act as the primary on-site operators responsible for the deployment and ongoing operation of the acoustic haircare robots. Within the Channel Execution Plan, this pathway targets coverage of approximately 3,000 health lifestyle venues across China.

The internal execution reference pricing level for the related products is approximately RMB 19,800 per unit (approximately USD 2,840), with actual pricing subject to dynamic adjustment based on cooperation structures and market conditions.

Adoption and Penetration Channel

The two parties also adopt a cooperation model centered on technical service arrangements combined with usage rights for acoustic haircare robots, supported by flexible payment options and revenue-sharing mechanisms. This pathway is designed to lower adoption barriers at the terminal level, expand application coverage, accelerate market penetration, and lay the groundwork for subsequent equipment sales or deeper cooperation. Under the internal execution framework, this pathway targets approximately 4,000 technical service cooperation arrangements related to acoustic haircare robots.

Technology Enablement and Execution Responsibilities

Within the framework of the acoustic haircare robot collaboration, Datasea is primarily responsible for providing core acoustic technology capabilities to the haircare robot system, together with system-level technical enablement and settlement interface services. Such enablement includes, but is not limited to, the integration of acoustic regulation modules based on the Company's existing expertise in acoustic modulation and system integration, system parameter configuration and tuning, technical service interface connectivity, and related platform support, and is further supported by acoustic field control and optimization algorithms derived from sound-wave coupling technologies, as well as calibration and coordinated control of acoustic transducer modules, to help ensure stable and consistent system performance across different deployment scenarios.

The partner serves as the primary execution party and works with the Company to advance terminal deployment, venue expansion, and day-to-day operational implementation for acoustic haircare robots. These arrangements are intended to accelerate the promotion and validation of acoustic haircare robots in real-world application scenarios through a "technology enablement + channel execution" collaborative model. The deployment pace, volume, and specific implementation methods will be dynamically adjusted based on market feedback and collaboration progress.

The above scale and objectives are intended solely for execution reference and resource allocation purposes, and do not constitute forecasts or guarantees of the Company's future operating performance.

Market Opportunity: China's Beauty, Wellness, and Smart Health Services Enter a Multi-Billion-Dollar Growth Phase

According to industry research reports published by Grand View Research (2024) and Fortune Business Insights (2024):

China's beauty and wellness market is expected to exceed RMB 1.5 trillion (approximately USD 215billion ) in total size, with annual growth rates projected to remain in the high single-digit to double-digit range, driven by consumption upgrades and technological innovation;

AI systems, intelligent hardware, and integrated digital platforms are increasingly becoming core infrastructure supporting industry standardization, scalability, and chain expansion.

CEO Statement

The Chief Executive Officer of Datasea commented:

"The launch of this channel execution plan marks the Company's transition from an initial model validation phase to a stage of scaled commercial advancement with technology enablement as its core driver.

Over the past period, the Company has continued to advance research and development across areas including acoustic regulation, acoustic field control, and system-level integration, and has achieved staged progress in the engineering and practical application of sound-wave coupling technologies. These accumulated capabilities have enabled Datasea to reliably deliver its acoustic technologies into specific application systems and to support replication and deployment across multiple usage scenarios.

Building on this foundation, the Company is actively promoting the integration of its acoustic technologies with application formats such as haircare robots, and is collaborating with partners that possess established channel and operational capabilities, including relevant health robotics companies such as Nanjing Linghang, to enable its technical capabilities to be translated more efficiently into scalable and repeatable commercial solutions.

Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage our ongoing accumulation of acoustic high-tech and system-level innovation, while incorporating market feedback and execution progress, to steadily expand the application of acoustic haircare robots and related solutions across health management and consumer service scenarios. We remain focused on continuously optimizing our technical support and partnership models, and on building a sustainable, long-term foundation for commercialization."

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc. ("Datasea") is a leading provider of products, services, and solutions for enterprise and retail customers in two innovative industries, acoustic high tech and 5G-AI multimodal digitalization. The Company's advanced R&D technology serves as the core infrastructure and backbone for its products. Its 5G multimodal digital segment operates on a cloud platform based on AI. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies, precision manufacturing, and ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound technology in its acoustics business to combat viruses and prevent human infections, and it is also developing applications in medical ultrasonic cosmetology. In July 2023, Datasea established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware, in a strategic move to enter the U.S. markets and to mark its global expansion plan. For additional information, please visit www.dataseainc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

