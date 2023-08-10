Datasea Launches Innovative "Intelligent Acoustics" Subsidiary in Delaware, Unveiling AI-Integrated Offerings for US Market

News provided by

Datasea Inc.

10 Aug, 2023, 09:30 ET

BEIJING, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments in China: intelligent acoustics, 5G messaging, and smart city technology, announced the inception of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, based in the State of Delaware, USA. Datasea Acoustics LLC, incorporated on July 31, 2023, represents the Company's thrust into the "Intelligent Acoustics" domain, a transformative blend of acoustics and artificial intelligence.

The launch of Datasea Acoustics LLC in the US serves a dual purpose: it solidifies Datasea's commitment to the field of Intelligent Acoustics and emphasizes the company's plan to introduce cutting-edge antiviral acoustic solutions to the American market, catering to a wide and evolving consumer base.

At their core, Datasea's intelligent acoustics solutions are engineered to elevate health and safety standards in both residential and commercial settings. The initial line of products will be specifically tailored for antiviral applications, addressing critical health concerns and capitalizing on the substantial demand in the U.S market. Concurrently, Datasea Acoustics LLC will intensify its R&D endeavors, exploring a spectrum of applications for Intelligent Acoustics that synergize artificial intelligence in design and operations.

Ms. Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, shared her excitement: "The establishment of Datasea Acoustics LLC in the United States marks a significant milestone for us. With Intelligent Acoustics, we're pushing the boundaries of traditional acoustics by integrating them with artificial intelligence. Our focus on antiviral applications underscores our commitment to enhancing public health. I am genuinely thrilled about the opportunities this new division opens for us, both in product innovation and market reach."

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: intelligent accoutics, 5G messaging and smart city. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies in the realm of intelligent acoustics, especially harnessing the power of ultrasonic sterilization to combat viruses and prevent human infections. Alongside this, the company delves into innovations in directional sound. With a diverse product lineup, Datasea is devoted to enhancing the quality of life using sound-based solutions. Concurrently, as a preeminent solution provider, Datasea's 5G messaging application serves a broad spectrum of industries, regions, and small to micro enterprises throughout China. Datasea has been certified as one of the High-Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the Company's achievement in high technology products. For additional information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Datasea routinely posts important information on its website. Twitter @Dataseainc, https://twitter.com/Dataseainc;

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements  (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Investor and Media Contact: 

Datasea Inc. Investor relations

Henry Sun
Telephone: +86 13121739639 
Email:  [email protected] 

SOURCE Datasea Inc.

Also from this source

DataSea announces and executes 5G Messaging Service Agreements with three more new clients

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.