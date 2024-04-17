Datasea Secures Combined $15 Million with its Second Sales Contract for Acoustic Products

BEIJING, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea Inc. (Nasdaq: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), a digital technology company incorporated in Nevada, dedicated to innovative business in acoustic high tech and 5G-Artificial Intelligence ("AI") multimodal communication technology in the United States and China, today announced that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Shuhai Jingwei (Shenzhen) Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shuhai Jingwei"), entered into a Sales Agreement (the "Agreement") with Hangzhou Fubo Zhonglian Technology Co., Ltd. ("Fubo Zhonglian Technology") for the sale of up to $6.91 million (RMB 50 million) of the Company's acoustic high tech products. This represents a sustained expansion of the Company's sales strategy following the Shuhai Jingwei's signing of an acoustic product sales agreement worth approximately $8.45 million in early April with Shenzhen Xiaoranfang Marketing Co., Ltd. The Agreement is expected to drive sales of Datasea's innovative acoustic products.

Ms. Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, commented, "We are pleased to sign this Agreement with Fubo Zhonglian Technology. This marks our continued success in securing large customer orders and reaching a new milestone in promoting and selling our high tech acoustic products. The new collaboration further underscores the expected market demand for our "Hailijia" and "Star Dream" products which we believe will establish a first mover advantage for us in the advanced acoustic products space and provide added momentum for the Company's performance and growth."

According to the Agreement, Fubo Zhonglian Technology plans to sell Datasea's "Hailijia" and "Star Dream" series of acoustic products, including air disinfection machines, bathroom deodorant disinfection and sleep aid products through mainstream ecommerce channels including Douyin, Kuaishou and Little Red Book. Fubo Zhonglian Technology's sales methods include digital human sales, livestreaming ecommerce, short video sales and online purchasing agents, with its goal to promote the sales of Datasea's high-tech acoustic products.

The "Hailijia" series of acoustic high tech products are equipped with ultrasonic core modules and feature core functions that provide powerful sterilization, odor elimination, and air purification functions, and can be used in bedrooms, closets, bathrooms and public spaces; these products provide both families and businesses with clean, hygienic and safe living environments. The "Star Dream" series of acoustic sleep aid products utilize specific bands of sound waves to provide users with a quiet and comfortable sleep environment.

Fubo Zhonglian Technology is a renowned internet promotion and marketing service provider that focuses on providing customized intelligent marketing services such as mobile internet channel development, comprehensive new media marketing, brand building and targeted customer penetration. Its team has extensive experience in ecommerce and new media marketing promotion and product sales and also provides core AI digital marketing functions to create virtual anchors for livestreaming sales events. These promotion efforts includes highly realistic virtual digital human images with simulated human language and behavior that combines AI, virtual reality, and real-time rendering technology to provide a real marketing experience that can generates product sales.

Mr. Fang Liang, General manager of Fubo Zhonglian Technology stated, "We are very excited to enter into this Agreement with Datasea as its "Hailijia" and "Star Dream" series of acoustic products, with their unique acoustic wave technology, provide users with clean and safe living environments. We are confident in our ability to effectively promote the advanced technological attributes of Datasea's acoustic products using traditional and AI digital marketing capabilities to generate product sales."

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc. ("Datasea") is a leading provider of products, services, and solutions for enterprise and retail customers in its innovative industries, Acoustics and 5G-AI multimodal communication, especially focusing on ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound technology. The Company's advanced R&D technology serves as the core infrastructure and backbone for its products. Its 5G multimodal communication segment operates on a cloud platform based on AI. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies, precision manufacturing in its Acoustics business, utilizing ultrasonic sterilization to combat viruses and prevent human infections, and is also developing innovations in directional sound and medical ultrasonic cosmetology. In July 2023, Datasea established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware, in a strategic move to mark its global presence. This underlies Datasea's commitment to Acoustics hi-tech and its intent to offer leading edge acoustic products and solutions to the U.S. market. For additional information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

SOURCE Datasea Inc.