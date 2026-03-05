Datasea Accelerates Global Commercialization of Acoustic + AI Health Care Robots, Expanding Scalable Applications in China and International Markets

Initial Technical Service Revenue Achieved as the Company Advances Global Deployment and Chain Expansion with Strategic Partner

BEIJING, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in acoustic high-tech innovation and AI-driven multimodal digitalization, today announced continued progress in its collaboration with Yizhimei Technology Co., Ltd. ("Yizhimei") relating to technical services and commercial deployment of acoustic + AI head-care robots for health and wellness applications.

Under the framework of the existing cooperation agreement, the Company has achieved initial technical service revenue. In addition, the parties have further entered into an expanded cooperation arrangement to jointly advance the research and development of acoustic AI health care robots and accelerate market expansion. The upgraded collaboration marks a transition from an initial technology-enablement phase to a stage focused on product commercialization and broader industrial deployment.

I. Initial Validation of the Technology Enablement Business Model

Leveraging its technical capabilities in acoustic field regulation, acoustic algorithm optimization, and system-level integration, Datasea has been providing Yizhimei with core technology enablement and system-level solutions.

Through this cooperation, Datasea supports the integration and upgrading of acoustic + AI technologies within head-care robot systems designed for automated health care and personal wellness service scenarios.

The realization of technical service revenue represents an early validation of the Company's business pathway centered on "acoustic + AI core technology enablement combined with system service support" within consumer health service environments.

Building on this foundation, both parties are further promoting the productization of acoustic + AI technologies within robotic health care devices, enabling automated service scenarios and supporting the commercialization of intelligent health care equipment.

II. Market Expansion and Chain-Based Franchise Deployment

In terms of market expansion, the parties are continuing to promote product deployment and service implementation across the Chinese market.

Currently, the acoustic + AI health care robot products and related services have been deployed across more than 50 cities in China, supporting applications in approximately 300 service locations, where standardized head-care health services are provided to consumers. Through continuous technical upgrades and operational optimization, the Company continues to validate the commercial viability of acoustic technologies within consumer wellness environments while gradually refining the terminal service model.

In international markets, the Company is simultaneously advancing overseas deployment of its products and technical services. Market cooperation has already been established in South Korea, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia, among other Asian markets. Through regional partners and collaboration networks, Datasea is gradually expanding its international market presence. The Company plans to continue scaling its domestic deployment while steadily expanding its overseas market footprint, forming a business structure in which domestic and international markets develop in parallel.

At the same time, the parties are promoting a chain-based franchise model to enable large-scale deployment of acoustic + AI health care robots within standardized service locations. Leveraging Yizhimei's existing brand network and operational infrastructure, the collaboration aims to expand terminal deployment through chain replication and franchise expansion.

The parties have set a foundational expansion target of more than 3,000 locations in China and approximately 1,500 locations internationally. Through equipment deployment, standardized service delivery, and ongoing consumables supply, the Company intends to build a closed-loop operational structure consisting of "equipment deployment + service systems + recurring operations."

Datasea believes that integrating acoustic + AI technology platforms with chain-based service operations will help establish a scalable commercial model characterized by technology enablement, scenario-based deployment, channel replication, and long-term market expansion.

Market Opportunity: China's Beauty, Wellness, and Smart Health Services Enter a Multi-Billion-Dollar Growth Phase

According to industry research reports published by Grand View Research (2024) and Fortune Business Insights (2024):

China's beauty and wellness market is expected to exceed RMB 1.5 trillion (approximately USD 215billion ) in total size, with annual growth rates projected to remain in the high single-digit to double-digit range, driven by consumption upgrades and technological innovation;

(approximately ) in total size, with annual growth rates projected to remain in the high single-digit to double-digit range, driven by consumption upgrades and technological innovation; Digital beauty, smart health management, and non-invasive wellness technologies are among the fastest-growing sub-sectors, benefiting from rising demand for personalized services, data-driven operations, and increased penetration of intelligent devices;

AI systems, intelligent hardware, and integrated digital platforms are increasingly becoming core infrastructure supporting industry standardization, scalability, and chain expansion.

Management Commentary

Ms. Zhixin Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Datasea Inc., commented:

"Achieving initial technical service revenue and successfully deploying related products across multiple service locations in China demonstrate the commercial viability of our core acoustic technologies in consumer wellness environments. The expansion of our collaboration with Yizhimei into the AI health care robot segment marks an important step in Datasea's transition from technology enablement toward productized, system-level, and scalable applications.

By integrating acoustic technology with artificial intelligence algorithms and robotic system architecture, we are building a comprehensive capability framework centered on 'acoustic technology + AI algorithms + robotic system architecture.' This allows our technologies to move beyond innovation and toward standardized deployment and industrial scalability.

Our cooperation with Yizhimei is beginning to form a complete commercial framework characterized by technology enablement, joint product development, channel promotion, and chain-based replication. We believe this model has strong potential for scalable expansion.

Looking ahead, while continuing to advance existing market deployments, the Company intends to further accelerate the international expansion of AI health care robots and explore additional collaborations with partners that possess strong channel resources and application scenarios. Through these efforts, Datasea aims to expand the application of AI-enabled health care robots across broader consumer service environments and gradually establish a business structure spanning both domestic and international markets.

As our technology platform continues to mature and new application scenarios emerge, we believe Datasea will not only maintain its technological leadership in acoustic high-tech innovation, but also build a scalable and sustainable business structure within the AI health care robotics sector, supporting long-term value creation for the Company."

