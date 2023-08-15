DataShapes Welcomes Andrew Fast, PhD to Key Role as VP of Technology

News provided by

DataShapes, Inc

15 Aug, 2023, 10:23 ET

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataShapes, Inc., the premier AI company for signal and waveform intelligence, welcomes Andrew Fast, PhD as its VP of Technology tasked with expanding the impact of DataShapes' machine learning engine.

"I'm very excited to be joining DataShapes at this critical point in its evolution," said Dr. Fast. "They are mission focused on data science that really matters. Traditionally, deployments of low-resource AI have been challenging and expensive because they required a specialized software solution for each installation. DataShapes' patented approach for dealing with signals and waveforms is unique in the market, allowing them to create an AI- and hardware-agnostic solution that changes the playing field entirely."

"DataShapes' unique technology requires an individual with a deep understanding of data science and machine learning, coupled with a great business acumen," said Logan Selby, President and Co-Founder of DataShapes. "Andrew represents all of these attributes and will be a great addition to the team as DataShapes continues to grow and scale. We look forward to his many contributions and to the company's continued success under his leadership."

Data Scientist, Entrepreneur, and Mentor

Dr. Fast joins DataShapes after previously serving as the Chief Data Scientist at LiveAction, Inc.; the co-founder and Chief Data Scientist at CounterFlowAI, which successfully exited to LiveAction, Inc. in 2021; and before that, the Chief Scientist at Elder Research Inc. He describes himself as a "full-stack data scientist, entrepreneur, and mentor" who is passionate about getting value from analytics in production, reducing the footprint of machine learning, and building up future data science leaders. Some of his past projects include predicting the playoff success of NFL coaches, modeling P2P networks, fraud detection, and various initiatives focused on national security. Dr. Fast earned his PhD and Master's Degrees in Computer Science from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

About DataShapes

DataShapes is a veteran-founded company offering AI-powered signal and waveform SaaS software products on premises and at the edge, with solutions for the warfighter, the public sector, and commercial enterprises. The company's patented Intelligent Vectors™ AI technology instantly turns unstructured data into rich, actionable information that enables rapid responses to real-world threats. DataShapes has offices in Charlottesville, VA and San Francisco, CA. Visit us at www.datashapes.com.

For more information, contact:

Logan Selby
866-422-2060
[email protected]

SOURCE DataShapes, Inc

Also from this source

DataShapes Launches WaveShaper™ for Signal AI

DataShapes Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.