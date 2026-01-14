DataSnipper Delivers $1.4B in Productivity Savings in 2025 as Audit and Finance Enter the AI Era

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataSnipper, the intelligent automation platform for audit and finance, closed 2025 with strong momentum, delivering more than $1.4 billion in productivity savings for audit and finance teams. The year included the launch of AI Agents and several new breakthrough AI products, developed in collaboration with Microsoft.

2025: The Year of AI Innovation for Audit and Finance

In 2025, DataSnipper advanced AI for audit and finance with Microsoft, marking a significant step forward in how intelligent automation is applied in regulated environments.

"Our continued collaboration with DataSnipper highlights how applied AI can be brought into complex, regulated environments in a responsible and practical way," said Ben Rohling, Enterprise Partner Leader Netherlands at Microsoft. "Together, we're helping audit and finance teams embed AI into everyday workflows, supporting greater efficiency, transparency, and confidence while keeping professionals firmly in control."

At the center of this innovation was the launch of AI Agents, designed to move beyond task-level automation and support end-to-end audit and reporting workflows:

Excel Agents: Automating analysis and testing inside Excel

Excel Agent introduces autonomous, prompt-driven insights and decision-making all within the familiar Excel environment.

Disclosure Agents transforms manual disclosure checklist reviews into guided, smarter workflows.

DataSnipper continued to advance how AI helps audit and finance teams work with unstructured documents across the audit and finance lifecycle:

AI Extractions: Turning unstructured documents across languages and formats into analysis-ready data

AI Extractions enables teams to extract and validate data from large volumes of unstructured documents directly in Excel, helping automate high-volume procedures at scale.

DataSnipper also advanced how audit and finance teams analyze documents at scale:

DocuMine: AI-powered document intelligence

DocuMine is an AI-powered document analysis tool that eliminates the tedious task of manually searching through lengthy and complex documents to pinpoint specific information. In 2025, DocuMine was named to TIME's Best Inventions list in the Artificial Intelligence category, placing DataSnipper among a select group of technologies recognized for best-in-class AI innovation.

AI adoption across audit and finance

Adoption patterns in 2025 highlight a clear shift in how audit and finance teams are applying AI across their core workflows.

For the second consecutive year, demand from internal audit and corporate finance teams accelerated, with new corporate customers increasing by nearly 100% year-over-year across industries including banking, insurance, and manufacturing.

across industries including banking, insurance, and manufacturing. Use of DocuMine increased significantly during 2025, with active usage rising by more than 1,100% over the year, reflecting how quickly teams incorporated AI into day-to-day audit and finance workflows.

"At Celsius, DataSnipper is embedded in how our audit and finance teams manage and review evidence. Centralizing documentation in Excel improves transparency across teams and helps streamline workflows from preparation through review as our use of AI continues to expand," said Drew Pfeifer, SVP of Audit, M&A, and AI, Celsius.

Scaling AI-powered workflows globally

As AI usage scaled globally, DataSnipper expanded UpLink Data Centers across the U.S., EU, and Australia, supporting enterprise customers with regional data residency and compliance requirements.

UpLink is the only AI-powered PBC solution designed to support an integrated request-to-test workflow. In 2025, customers increasingly relied on this approach at scale, with AI pre-validating more than 2 million data points from client-provided documents. These data points were automatically identified, validated, and prepared for audit documentation, enabling teams to complete work in minutes rather than hours.

Measurable Productivity Savings

In 2025, DataSnipper delivered measurable productivity impact across audit and finance workflows:

More than $1.4 billion in productivity gains for customers, driven by automation that reduced manual, repetitive work and allowed professionals to focus on higher-value judgement, analysis, and decision-making.

for customers, driven by automation that reduced manual, repetitive work and allowed professionals to focus on higher-value judgement, analysis, and decision-making. Independent validation at an institutional level, with DataSnipper referenced during a UK Parliament Public Accounts Committee hearing on the National Audit Office's Annual Report, citing reported efficiency savings of £400,000 and routine audit work completed up to three times faster.

with DataSnipper referenced during a UK Parliament Public Accounts Committee hearing on the National Audit Office's Annual Report, citing reported efficiency savings of £400,000 and routine audit work completed up to three times faster. Industry recognition for practical impact, with Fast Company naming DataSnipper one of its Next Big Things in Tech 2025 in the Workplace and Productivity category.

Partner Ecosystem Accelerates Global Adoption

DataSnipper's growth in 2025 was further reinforced by accelerating momentum across its global partner ecosystem, as consulting and advisory firms increasingly introduced AI-powered audit and finance workflows into client engagements.

Partner-led business more than tripled year-over-year, reflecting rapid expansion as partners scaled DataSnipper across government audit, internal audit, controls, and financial reporting engagements.

reflecting rapid expansion as partners scaled DataSnipper across government audit, internal audit, controls, and financial reporting engagements. New and expanded relationships with Protiviti, KPMG Netherlands, Genpact, Armanino, and Carahsoft helped extend DataSnipper's reach across enterprise, public sector, and regulated environments.

These partnerships highlight DataSnipper's growing role as a trusted technology foundation for firms helping clients modernize audit and finance operations at scale.

Looking ahead to 2026

Looking to 2026, DataSnipper's focus remains on continuing to expand the impact for audit and finance professionals, helping teams save time, reduce manual work, and apply judgment where it matters most.

"2025 showed how quickly AI can reshape the way audit and finance teams operate when it is designed to be transparent, responsible, and embedded directly into daily workflows," said Vidya Peters, CEO of DataSnipper. "In 2026, we will continue to scale automation with AI, strengthening our platform, and helping teams globally work with greater accuracy, efficiency, and confidence."

DataSnipper is transforming the audit and finance industry with an intelligent automation platform powered by AI agents that accelerate and streamline workflows. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, global enterprises, and all Big Four auditing firms, DataSnipper is used across 175 countries. In 2024, the company raised $100 million in Series B funding led by Index Ventures, reaching a $1 billion valuation.

