DataSnipper Launches AI Extractions in Collaboration with Microsoft

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataSnipper, the intelligent automation platform for audit and finance teams, today announced the launch of AI Extractions, a new capability that turns unstructured documents into accurate, traceable data directly inside Excel. AI Extractions accelerates document-heavy procedures while strengthening quality, consistency, and control.

Thousands of professionals already extract data from documents with DataSnipper's AI capabilities. AI Extractions expands those capabilities to more complex, unstructured formats, giving teams more control over what they capture while keeping every result fully traceable in Excel.

Unstructured documents, from payroll reports and tax documents to medical evaluations and vendor files, slow down reviews due to inconsistent layouts and manual extraction. Powered by modern AI tools and Microsoft Azure, AI Extractions interprets each document's structure, extracts the right information, and automatically connects every value to its underlying evidence, directly inside Excel.

"AI Extractions brings intelligent, contextual extraction directly into Excel, even from the most unstructured, complex documents and formats - eliminating manual work while increasing accuracy and trust. By bringing the best and newest AI technologies to where audit and finance professionals already operate, we're giving teams the speed, transparency, and control they need to deliver higher-quality audits at scale," said Vidya Peters, CEO at DataSnipper.

"DataSnipper has been a strong collaborator in demonstrating what Microsoft Azure can unlock for document-heavy workflows. AI Extractions shows how unstructured documents can be interpreted with precision and transformed into structured, traceable data at scale," said Joe Filcik, Principal Product Manager, Microsoft. "We're excited to see DataSnipper bring this capability to audit and finance teams globally."

Turning Unstructured Documents Into Trustworthy, Traceable Data

Audit and finance workloads continue to rise, with increasing volumes of unstructured documents that require careful extraction and documentation. AI Extractions brings automation and traceability to these variable formats, supporting more consistent and reliable reviews.

AI Extractions strengthens review workflows through:

Speed & Scale – Streamlines extraction across large volumes of unstructured documents using prompts and reusable templates to maintain consistency across engagements.

– Streamlines extraction across large volumes of unstructured documents using prompts and reusable templates to maintain consistency across engagements. Quality & Trust – Establishes live, traceable links back to source evidence for every extracted value, supporting defensible reviews and reducing the risk of error.

– Establishes live, traceable links back to source evidence for every extracted value, supporting defensible reviews and reducing the risk of error. Flexibility – Supports any language and adapts to diverse, unstructured document layouts without rigid formatting rules or configuration.

– Supports any language and adapts to diverse, unstructured document layouts without rigid formatting rules or configuration. Excel-Native Productivity – Keeps professionals working inside the tools they already use, reducing workflow fragmentation.

"AI Extractions has enabled our team to quickly validate client data, improving both accuracy and efficiency. Its seamless integration into Excel made adoption easy and is a strong addition to the DataSnipper toolkit." Michael Lange, CEO and Managing Partner, Audit, Aprio LLP

"Unstructured documents create a lot of unnecessary friction in audit and finance work. With AI Extractions, we focused on making it easy to capture the right information from any layout and keep every value traceable back to its source. It's a straightforward way to bring more consistency and confidence to document-heavy reviews." Thilo Richter, VP Product & Engineering, DataSnipper.

Scaling Intelligence Within Everyday Workflows

The release of AI Extractions reflects DataSnipper's ongoing work with Microsoft to bring workflow-native AI to audit and finance teams. Alongside recent launches like Disclosure Agents and Excel Agents, purpose-built to automate complex audit and reporting tasks, this new capability underscores DataSnipper's commitment to embedding practical, trustworthy AI directly into the tools professionals use every day.

With customers in more than 175 countries including Fortune 500 companies using DataSnipper, the company continues to lead AI adoption across the audit and finance sector, helping teams accelerate work, improve quality, and stay firmly in control of their data.

To learn more about AI Extractions, visit our website.

About DataSnipper

DataSnipper is transforming data in the audit and finance industry with an intelligent automation platform and AI Agents for faster workflows. The platform is used by Fortune 500 companies, government bodies, global enterprises and all four of the largest global auditing firms: Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers in 175 countries. DataSnipper secured $100 million in Series B funding in 2024, led by Index Ventures at a $1 billion valuation.

