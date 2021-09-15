Datassential Announces Addition of TD Dixon to Board of Directors

Prior to Post, Dixon led the marketing organizations at Jack Link's Protein Snacks and Welch's as their Chief Marketing Officers. His impressive career in CPG also includes senior roles at The Schwan Food Company and Kimberly-Clark. Dixon currently serves on the board of Breakthrough Greater Boston, a non-profit organization focused on transforming urban education for traditionally underserved middle and high school students in Boston's Dorcester and Cambridge communities.

"TD is an industry veteran who has spent his entire career focused on driving both product and commercial innovation in Food & Beverage and CPG," said Jeff Haywood, Managing Director at Spectrum Equity, and member of the board of directors at Datassential. "We are thrilled to partner with him and look forward to his many contributions as we continue to scale Datassential."

This appointment comes in the wake of a period of unprecedented growth and collaboration for Datassential and the entire Food & Beverage industry. Over the past year and a half, Datassential has established itself as a vital partner to hundreds of leading Food & Beverage manufacturers, distributors, chain restaurant operators, and retailers. The company's commitment to their customers' success has enabled Datassential to achieve its greatest annual sales growth to-date, and more importantly, empowered its customers to adapt and thrive in the new environment. Datassential has seen incredible demand for its SNAP platform, a suite of data and insights solutions that empower Food & Beverage companies to optimize their innovation and sales processes.

"Datassential's comprehensive insights platform represents the next generation of market research tools. This is an extremely innovative company that is helping pave the way for food manufacturers, retailers and operators to identify and capitalize on new product and consumer trends long before they even take shape." said Dixon. "I'm so looking forward to helping the team execute on their ambitious growth plans and deliver even more category-leading solutions to the market."

Datassential is the leading Food & Beverage data insights platform influencing what's next on your plate and in your glass. Fueled by research, but designed for simplicity, Datassential's SNAP platform empowers the biggest names in Food & Beverage with a clear vision of the future of the industry, and empowers them to thrive within it. As an established leader in the industry, trusted by brands like Pepsi, Starbucks, Target and Unilever, Datassential is recognized against competition as the most accurate, comprehensive and holistic - translating percentages and figures into industry-innovating insights. For more information, visit datassential.com .

