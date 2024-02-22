Datassential Announces Groundbreaking Global Sales Intelligence Platform, Revolutionizing Sales Strategies Across Food and Beverage Industry

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential is debuting its enhanced Global Sales Intelligence platform, an all-in-one prospecting solution designed to arm sales teams to more effectively navigate the dynamic foodservice landscape around the world.

The Global Sales Intelligence platform uncovers new sales opportunities and provides unit-level insights for sales teams to sell more with less effort. It also offers robust analytics capabilities to inform winning global sales strategies.

With data from over 9 million operators across 60+ countries and tracking more than 70 key attributes, clients are armed with valuable data wherever they want to expand. Plus, a globally unified segment and cuisine guide spanning all foodservice operators allows for a consistent view of the world across countries, coupled with flexible data delivery and data integration capabilities, all in a modern, easy-to-use interface.

"Our new Global Sales Intelligence platform is revolutionary for sales teams in the food and beverage industry. This platform is not just a step forward; it's a leap in modernizing how sales strategies are crafted and executed," said Dana Konwiser, Datassential's President and Chief Operating Officer.

By vastly improving search effectiveness, clients get the right prospects that have a higher potential of becoming high-value customers - all in less time. Clients using the platform can expect increased sales productivity, higher win rates, and a significant return on investment.

With the ability to integrate with tools including Snowflake and Salesforce.com for seamless data transfers, the platform ensures sales teams can leverage real-time insights for a targeted and highly efficient approach.

As the platform evolves, Datassential is thrilled to support clients' growth strategies at home and abroad. The platform's adaptability allows it to meet clients where they are, while offering tailored sales intelligence solutions for the future.

Learn more about Datassential's Sales Intelligence solutions, or request a demo.

About Datassential

Datassential is the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform providing guidance on trends, competitive benchmarking, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of AI-powered solutions, an intuitive UI, and proprietary data, the food and beverage ecosystem relies on Datassential to more effectively develop, market, and sell their products. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.

