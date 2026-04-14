Datassential Launches AI chat for Instant, Data-Backed Answers Across the Food Industry

Datassential's new AI chat brings together consumer demand, menu activity, and market trends, empowering teams to move from question to decision in seconds.

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential, the leading food and beverage intelligence platform, today announced the launch of AI chat within Datassential One, a new generative AI capability that enables teams to move instantly from questions to trusted, data-backed answers. AI chat transforms how users access Datassential One, empowering teams to explore connected datasets in one place and act on insights faster.

"AI doesn't create value unless it's grounded in the right data," said Jim Emling, CEO at Datassential. "What we've built with AI chat is a direct connection between consumer demand, menu adoption, and market trends, so our customers can move from fragmented signals to clear decisions in seconds."

Unifying Consumer, Menu, and Market Data in One Place

AI chat enables instant analysis across datasets - with one query, users can access the full intelligence of Datassential One:

Unified Answers : Insights aggregated across consumer, menu, and report data in a single response

: Insights aggregated across consumer, menu, and report data in a single response Faster Time to Insight : Replace hours of analysis with answers delivered in seconds

: Replace hours of analysis with answers delivered in seconds Natural Language Access : Ask questions in plain English and get clear, actionable outputs

: Ask questions in plain English and get clear, actionable outputs Transparent, Cited Responses : Every answer is linked to underlying data for validation

: Every answer is linked to underlying data for validation Deeper Discovery: Surface trends, patterns, and opportunities without starting from scratch

Built on the Industry's Most Comprehensive Food & Beverage Dataset

As AI adoption accelerates, the challenge is no longer access to answers—it's access to answers teams can trust and act on. Datassential AI chat is powered by Datassential's proprietary dataset spanning consumer behavior, menu activity, and market trends, allowing users to connect what consumers want with what's actually happening across the industry.

This enables teams to:

Validate demand through consumer preference data

Track adoption through real-world menu signals

Identify opportunity by connecting trends to execution

Unlike generic AI tools trained on broad, unverified internet data, Datassential AI chat is grounded in structured, industry-specific intelligence, ensuring every response reflects real market dynamics.

Each response is transparent and traceable to its source, giving teams confidence not just in what they're seeing -but in how to act on it. To learn more, visit Datassential.com.

For media inquiries, please email: [email protected]

About Datassential

Datassential is the global authority for food and beverage intelligence, helping brands, operators, and retailers make confident decisions in a complex and fast-changing industry. Founded in 2001, the company delivers trusted food intelligence through its all-in-one platform, Datassential One, which brings together menu, consumer, and sales intelligence alongside AI-powered analysis. More than 90% of the leading foodservice and consumer packaged goods companies rely on Datassential to understand market change and stay ahead of what's next.

SOURCE Datassential