Datassential Releases Food & Flavor Trends for 2024, Capping off a Decade of Predictions

 CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food and beverage intelligence company Datassential has released its 10th annual list of food and flavor trend predictions for 2024 and beyond.

Each year, our team of industry experts pinpoints the new foods, flavors and beverages gaining traction across the industry, from fine dining to fast food, bringing in information from our proprietary AI-powered platform that reveals trends even before they go mainstream.

This year's Annual Trend report also features new consumer data around key themes like health, indulgence and value, generations from Boomers to Gen Alpha, and a high-level look at cuisine, tech, consumer, and operator trends.

Datassential has been predicting food trends for longer than anyone else in the industry, using a team of unrivaled experts, supported by a proprietary AI-driven prediction tool that boasts 98% accuracy.

Over the last decade, we've correctly predicted the growth of flavors including yuzu, ube and gochujang.

Here are the 10 flavors to watch for 2024:

  • Violet/Floral
  • Mustard Seeds
  • Spicy Ranch
  • Caesar Everything
  • Spam
  • Shawarma
  • Shaved Ice
  • Cresto De Gallo Pasta
  • Mexican Beers
  • Sweetened Condensed Milk

And here are 10 flavors in the Inception stage of Datassential's Menu Adoption Cycle and ripe for growth beyond 2024:

  • Amba
  • Scamorza Cheese
  • Checca
  • Shiso
  • Nepitella
  • Sunomono
  • Grains of Selem
  • Nam Prik Pao
  • Hojicha
  • Toasted Rice Powder

"We're proud to release food and flavor trends for the 10th consecutive year based on industry-leading data and research," said Renee Lee Wege, Senior Publications Manager. "We have a team of experts that analyze emerging trends every day of the year, and we're happy to help our clients get ahead of trends and implement them in new and exciting ways."

These predictions are part of our Annual Trend report, published every winter, paired with a deep dive for subscribers. Click here to access the preview.

About Datassential

Datassential is the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform providing guidance on trends, competitive benchmarking, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of AI-powered solutions, an intuitive UI, and proprietary data, the food and beverage ecosystem relies on Datassential to more effectively develop, market, and sell their products. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.

