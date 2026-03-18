Datassential Reveals the Top Emerging Restaurant Chains in the U.S. as Part of the Datassential 500

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential, the global leader of food and beverage intelligence, today released its Top 25 Emerging Chains, highlighting the restaurant concepts that are rapidly growing across the U.S. foodservice industry. The ranking is part of the company's flagship Datassential 500 report, which tracks performance and innovation across the most influential restaurant brands nationwide.

A sneak peek at Datassential's Top Emerging Chains report.

The data reveals a new generation of restaurant brands rapidly scaling across the country, with several concepts posting unit growth rates exceeding 70% year over year. These 25 Emerging Chains were selected because they represent brands that have achieved meaningful scale while also demonstrating consistent multi-year growth, innovation, and strong alignment with the consumer trends shaping today's U.S. restaurant landscape.

"Emerging chains are where we see the future of the foodservice industry take shape," said Jim Emling, CEO of Datassential. "These brands are not just growing quickly, they're often the earliest adopters of the flavors, formats, and menu innovations that eventually influence the broader restaurant landscape. By tracking these chains through the Datassential 500 and our innovation platforms, we're able to give operators, manufacturers, and industry leaders early visibility into the concepts and trends shaping what comes next."

A Sneak Peek at the First 10 Emerging Restaurant Chains

Toastique, 47 units, +119% 1-year growth Kyuramen, 46 units, +118% 1-year growth The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, 78 units, +84% 1-year growth The Peach Cobbler Factory, 115 units, +82% 1-year growth 7 Brew, 548 units, +78% 1-year growth KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, 137 units, +76% 1-year growth Summer Moon Coffee, 68 units, +72% 1-year growth Parlor Doughnuts, 94 units, +66% 1-year growth Savvy Sliders, 52 units, +66% 1-year growth The Halal Shack, 46 units, +50% 1-year growth

Why These Emerging Chains Are Growing

Datassential's analysis highlights several trends shaping the next generation of restaurant brands:

Focused concepts are scaling faster.

Many of the rapidly-growing chains, including Toastique and Savvy Sliders, have built strong momentum around specialized menus that are easy to scale and resonate strongly with consumers.

Many of the rapidly-growing chains, including Toastique and Savvy Sliders, have built strong momentum around specialized menus that are easy to scale and resonate strongly with consumers. Global cuisines continue to gain momentum.

Concepts such as Kyuramen, KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, bb.q Chicken, and The Halal Shack reflect growing consumer demand for international flavors and experiential dining.

Concepts such as Kyuramen, KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, bb.q Chicken, and The Halal Shack reflect growing consumer demand for international flavors and experiential dining. Convenient, indulgent coffee experiences accelerate growth.

Brands like 7 Brew and Summer Moon Coffee are growing rapidly by catering to younger consumers' demand for fast, convenient, and highly customizable beverages. These concepts go beyond traditional coffee, offering indulgent, visually appealing drinks and streamlined formats that combine speed, personalization, and social-media-friendly menu innovation.

Brands like 7 Brew and Summer Moon Coffee are growing rapidly by catering to younger consumers' demand for fast, convenient, and highly customizable beverages. These concepts go beyond traditional coffee, offering indulgent, visually appealing drinks and streamlined formats that combine speed, personalization, and social-media-friendly menu innovation. Dessert concepts are booming.

Brands like The Peach Cobbler Factory and Parlor Doughnuts are benefiting from strong consumer discovery through social media and indulgent, highly shareable menu items.

Ongoing Innovation Tracking in 2026

These emerging chains are part of The Datassential 500 report and are tracked within Datassential's platform, enabling operators, manufacturers, and industry leaders to monitor:

Limited-time offers (LTOs)

Menu innovation trends

Product launches

Competitive activity across fast-growing restaurant brands

The Datassential 500 report provides a comprehensive view of restaurant performance across the U.S., identifying the concepts shaping the future of the foodservice industry.

To see all Top 25 Emerging Chains, click here.

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About Datassential

Datassential is the global authority for food and beverage intelligence, helping brands, operators, and retailers make confident decisions in a complex and fast-changing industry. Founded in 2001, the company delivers trusted food intelligence through its all-in-one platform, Datassential One, which brings together menu, consumer, and sales intelligence alongside AI-powered analysis. More than 90% of the leading foodservice and consumer packaged goods companies rely on Datassential to understand market change and stay ahead of what's next.

SOURCE Datassential