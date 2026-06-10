DataStrike Expands Linux Managed Services Practice as Demand for Secure Open-Source Infrastructure Accelerates

Company adds new Linux specialists to support rising enterprise demand for security hardening, AI infrastructure and open-source systems management

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataStrike, a leader in data infrastructure managed services, today announced the expansion of its Linux managed services practice following increased customer demand for secure, scalable open-source infrastructure support. As part of the expansion, the company hired Jon Cain as Senior Linux infrastructure Engineer to lead the Linux practice. DataStrike supports enterprise clients managing increasingly complex Linux environments across database, application and AI workloads.

Cain brings more than 15 years of Linux and Unix infrastructure experience supporting large-scale enterprise environments across industries, including ERP, data warehouse and high-availability application systems. His background includes Linux administration, infrastructure automation, virtualization, cloud platforms and enterprise security initiatives across VMware, AWS and hybrid environments.

The expansion reflects growing enterprise reliance on Linux for mission-critical infrastructure, including database platforms, ERP systems, web applications and AI deployments. Industry momentum around Linux and open-source infrastructure continues to accelerate as organizations expand AI and hybrid cloud initiatives. The Linux Foundation recently noted that "with AI moving from experimentation to real-world deployment, open collaboration has never been more critical," highlighting the growing role Linux and open-source technologies play in enterprise infrastructure modernization.

"Linux has always been central to enterprise infrastructure, but the demand for experienced support around these environments is growing fast," said Rob Brown, COO and President of DataStrike. "Companies are managing more applications, more data and more security concerns than ever before, and many simply do not have the in-house Linux expertise to keep pace. Our team gives customers direct access to senior-level specialists who can step in quickly and help stabilize, secure and optimize these environments."

DataStrike delivers 24/7, U.S.-based Linux expertise for organizations managing critical business systems across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. The company helps clients strengthen security, automate deployments, streamline patching and improve operational stability across enterprise applications and infrastructure.

The expanded practice is designed to support organizations running Linux across mixed enterprise environments, including Oracle databases, application servers, AI infrastructure and hybrid cloud deployments. DataStrike's experts help clients integrate Linux systems with widely used enterprise platforms such as Active Directory, Okta, CrowdStrike and VMware.

DataStrike says customer demand has accelerated alongside growing security concerns, broader enterprise adoption of open-source technologies and increased investment in AI infrastructure. Gartner recently projected worldwide AI spending will total $2.5 trillion in 2026, a 44% increase year over year, as organizations continue investing aggressively in AI infrastructure, cloud modernization and enterprise data environments. Many organizations are also prioritizing localized AI environments to maintain greater control over sensitive business data.

"AI conversations are also bringing renewed attention to Linux because so much of the infrastructure powering AI environments runs on Linux," Brown added. "Organizations want flexibility, stronger security controls and greater ownership over their data. Linux continues to be a strong fit for organizations building modern infrastructure environments that need to scale efficiently while maintaining governance and visibility."

DataStrike's Linux services include:

Linux system administration and ongoing operational support

Security hardening and CIS compliance reviews

Patch management and lifecycle maintenance

Infrastructure automation with Terraform and Ansible

VMware and virtualization configuration support

Active Directory and enterprise authentication integration

Backup, snapshot and disaster recovery planning

Support for Oracle, application and AI infrastructure workloads

The expansion supports DataStrike's broader strategy of helping organizations manage increasingly complex technology environments through a single managed services partner. The company provides support across database, cloud, application and business intelligence platforms through its flexible fractional services model, giving customers access to specialized expertise without the overhead of expanding internal teams.

Learn more about DataStrike's Linux managed services and infrastructure expertise.

About DataStrike

DataStrike is the industry leader in 100% onshore database, cloud, application and business intelligence managed services, enabling companies to harness IT changes as a catalyst for growth. With a network of highly specialized experts, strategic partnerships with the world's largest technology providers and a platform-agnostic approach, DataStrike provides innovative solutions and practical guidance to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and drive better business outcomes for small- to mid-sized businesses. Founded in 2008, the company maintains more than 200 clients across North America and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa. To learn more about DataStrike's services and capabilities, please visit datastrike.com.

SOURCE DataStrike